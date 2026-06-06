Slain Activist Mokoena Letsie's Legacy Inspires Continued Fight for Justice in South Africa's North West

At his funeral in Potchefstroom, activists vow to carry on the work of Mokoena Letsie, a community leader assassinated for his advocacy on housing, education, and workers' rights, with an internationalist, anti-imperialist vision.

POTCHEFSTROOM - Activists in the North West province of South Africa have expressed unwavering determination to continue the work of slain comrade Mokoena Letsie , who was assassinated in a hail of 16 bullets.

At his funeral, fellow activists described Letsie as a dedicated community leader whose life was devoted to advocating for housing, education, workers' rights, and broader social justice. He was the leader of the Potch4Palestine Movement, a group that linked local struggles with international solidarity. Gift Mashaba, another prominent activist, spoke of the profound sorrow felt by the community but also of a resolute commitment to not be silenced.

He emphasized that Letsie's fight was for the working class, the poor, and the marginalized, and that his death would not deter their activism. Mashaba praised Letsie as a community builder and a leader who fought for decent housing, land, education, and workers' rights, guided by an ideology aimed at liberating the black child from the social ills plaguing their communities. Colleagues who worked closely with Letsie highlighted that his vision extended far beyond local issues.

He was a staunch internationalist, standing in solidarity with the oppressed and exploited worldwide-from Palestine, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Venezuela and Cuba. His political stance was firmly anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist, believing in the global unity of the oppressed to achieve emancipation. It was noted that this assassination was not the first attempt on his life; he had survived a prior attack.

Letsie had reportedly told a comrade, Mr. Shabalala, that if his death could contribute to the revolution or the liberation of the people, then he would be a happy man, underscoring his deep commitment to the cause despite the constant threat. The funeral served as both a mourning and a galvanizing event, with activists vowing to transform their grief into intensified action for justice and systemic change





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Mokoena Letsie Potch4palestine Activism Assassination North West South Africa Social Justice Workers Rights Housing Anti-Imperialism

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