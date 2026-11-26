British rapper Skepta distinguishes his musical legacy from fan comments on his appearance as he joins the Milk + Cookies Festival 2027 lineup alongside DVSN and other international acts.

British-Nigerian grime icon Skepta has publicly addressed the mixed reception he received from South Africa n social media users, emphasizing his desire to be recognized for his musical contributions rather than his physical appearance. The clarification comes as the artist prepares to join the international roster for the third edition of the Milk + Cookies Festival, scheduled to take place in South Africa during the summer of 2027.

Skepta Reclaims Narrative Over Musical Legacy

The tension arose when several South African fans admitted on social media platform X that they were unfamiliar with his discography but were motivated to purchase tickets due to his attractiveness. Skepta responded sharply to these comments, questioning the validity of claims that he lacked a local following based on his art alone. He asked, "Where's all my original South African supporters that couldn't give a f**k about a face card or a fashion week?!" directly challenging the notion that his appearance was the primary driver for his audience's interest.

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The rapper also addressed another user who suggested he might face a difficult crowd in the region. Skepta insisted that his established reputation and the genuine love his music commands meant he had nothing to worry about. He further reminded commenters that he had previously performed in South Africa to packed venues, indicating a deep and enduring connection with local fans who prioritize his artistic output over superficial traits.

One notable exchange involved a user named Mokgadi, whose original post was subsequently deleted after facing significant backlash. Skepta responded to the comment by stating, "Stop saying 'we', sexy is subjective." He reiterated his history of successful performances in the country, emphasizing that he has a large base of supporters who genuinely love his music. This interaction highlighted the friction between genuine fan support and superficial online engagement.

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Long-time supporters quickly emerged to counter the negative narrative, with one fan sharing a photograph from Skepta's 2018 visit to South Africa. The image served as proof of his prior success and deep integration into the local music scene. Skepta welcomed this reminder of his established fanbase with humor, jokingly directing those who were sexualizing him toward Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan instead.

"You girls that are sexualising me should go hound Michael B Jordan and leave me alone haha," Skepta wrote. He added, "I'm in the studio eating Haribo for my dinner, adding sidechain to my kick drum I beg," a comment that underscored his dedication to the technical and creative aspects of music production. This response effectively shifted the focus back to his work in the studio and his commitment to the craft.

DVSN Embraces Playful Engagement with Local Audience

In a stark contrast to Skepta's approach, Daniel Daley of the Canadian R&B duo DVSN has maintained a playful and welcoming tone in his interactions with South African fans. The duo, which comprises Daley and producer Nineteen85, has also received flirtatious and sexually suggestive comments from female fans on social media platforms. However, instead of deflecting or correcting the audience, Daley has engaged with the banter in a lighthearted manner.

On Tuesday, DVSN took to X to ask South African fans which songs they would like to hear during their upcoming performance. This interactive approach not only generated excitement for their show but also fostered a sense of community and appreciation for their music. The duo's willingness to engage in playful banter has resulted in a more positive and warm exchange compared to the friction experienced by Skepta.

The differing reactions highlight two distinct strategies for international artists navigating social media engagement in diverse cultural markets. While Skepta chose to assert his artistic integrity and redirect focus to his music, DVSN opted for a more inclusive and entertaining approach that resonated well with their online audience. This contrast serves as a case study in how public figures manage fan interactions in the digital age.

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2027 Festival Lineup and Ticketing Details

Skepta joins a robust lineup of international artists for the Milk + Cookies Festival in South Africa. The event will also feature Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Dean, adding further prestige to the lineup. The festival aims to bring a diverse range of global talent to South African audiences, blending genres from grime and R&B to soul and pop.

South African artists Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan, and Jade T are also confirmed for the lineup, ensuring a strong local presence alongside the international headliners. The inclusion of local talent helps to ground the festival in the regional music scene, offering fans a mix of homegrown stars and global icons. This balance is expected to enhance the cultural significance of the event.

Tickets for the Milk + Cookies Festival are available through Howler. The organizers have announced limited Black Friday ticket specials set to go live on 27 November, providing an opportunity for fans to secure entry at a discounted rate. This sales strategy is designed to generate early buzz and encourage early bookings from eager attendees.

The festival runs from 16 to 20 December, spanning five nights of performances. DVSN will share the evening's lineup with American R&B group Changing Faces, adding another layer of musical diversity to the event. The extended duration allows for multiple performances and ensures that fans have ample opportunity to experience the full range of acts.

The event takes place at the Ndlala Arena, which is expected to draw large crowds over the course of the week. According to the arena's official website, tickets start at R2 000. Further information and bookings are available directly through the Ndlala Arena website, providing a centralized resource for attendees seeking details on seating, schedules, and other logistical information. This comprehensive approach to ticketing and information dissemination aims to ensure a smooth experience for all participants.