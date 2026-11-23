Recycler Sizwe Doncabe was severely injured by three pit bulls in Westville. A security guard had previously cleared him. Community raises funds for medical costs.

Sizwe Doncabe, a local resident who earns his livelihood by collecting recyclable materials, sustained serious injuries after being attacked by three pit bulls. The incident occurred in Westville, where Doncabe was navigating a residential street to perform his daily duties. He was left with severe wounds requiring significant medical attention.

The Incident And Initial Encounter

Doncabe stated that he had never previously entered the property where the attack took place. He noted that he had only ever observed the animals from behind a closed gate. According to his account, he had seen the dogs on the premises many times but had never known them to come out before this specific event. He emphasized that his interaction with the property was limited to the public road.

Also read Sizwe Doncabe Hospitalized After Westville Pit Bull Attack

Before the attack occurred, Doncabe encountered a security guard working in the area. He recalled speaking with the guard, who confirmed that there had been no complaints about his activities. The guard explicitly told him to continue with his work without interruption. Doncabe said he remembered turning down the road and meeting the security guard on his way back up. The guard advised him that since no complaints existed, he could proceed with his collection work.

Doncabe explained that he was on the road and preparing to cross when he saw the gate opening. The dogs then emerged from the property. He expressed shock at the sudden appearance of the animals, as they had never come out before. He had not entered the private land, and his position remained on the public thoroughfare during the incident.

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Owner Allegations And Police Investigation

The owner of the dogs, a woman residing on the premises, has alleged that Doncabe entered her property after she put out refuse bags. She claimed that she had warned him to stop following her. The woman stated that she told him she was pregnant and that there were dogs on the property. Her account directly contradicts Doncabe's statement that he remained outside the gate.

Westville SAPS confirmed that a case relating to the negligent handling of an animal resulting in injury had been opened for investigation. The police are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack to determine liability. The investigation focuses on the actions of the dog owner and the security measures in place.

Doncabe's lawyer and community supporters are challenging the owner's version of events. They point to the security guard's testimony that Doncabe was cleared to work in the area. The discrepancy between the owner's claim and the guard's instructions remains a key point in the case. Police are reviewing witness statements to establish the timeline of events.

Community Support And Financial Appeal

A community-driven fundraising campaign has been launched to help Doncabe with his medical expenses and recovery. The campaign has gained significant traction in a short period. It aims to cover the costs of his treatment and rehabilitation following the severe injuries.

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The BackaBuddy campaign, started by Kyle van Reenen, had an initial target of R10 000. However, the effort to support Doncabe has raised R48 000 in just two days. This rapid response highlights the strong support within the local community for the recycler. The surge in donations demonstrates the public's concern for his well-being.

The campaign has already attracted 98 unique donors. Each contribution helps to alleviate the financial burden caused by the attack. The funds will be used to ensure that Doncabe receives the necessary medical care. The community's solidarity offers a glimmer of hope during this difficult time.

Next Steps In The Legal Process

Doncabe continues to recover from his injuries while the police investigation proceeds. The outcome of the case will depend on the evidence gathered by Westville SAPS. All parties involved have been asked to cooperate with the authorities. The legal process is expected to take some time to resolve.

Meanwhile, the fundraising efforts continue to gain momentum. Supporters are encouraged to contribute to the BackaBuddy page to aid in Doncabe's recovery. The community remains united in its support for the injured recycler. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about animal safety and property rights in the area.