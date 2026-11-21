Sizwe Doncabe faces critical injuries after a pit bull mauling in Westville. A fundraising campaign has launched to cover his medical costs as police investigate the incident.

Sizwe Doncabe, a 45-year-old waste picker, is currently recovering from severe injuries after being mauled by three pit bulls on Wednesday along Koningkramer Avenue in Westville. The attack occurred while Doncabe was collecting recyclable materials from the pavement, a routine part of his daily efforts to secure a livelihood in the eThekwini region. The incident has sparked intense community debate and urgent legal action, leaving Doncabe in critical condition awaiting surgical intervention.

Details of the Maiming and Injury

The assault took place early on Wednesday morning when Doncabe encountered the animals outside a residence on Koningkramer Avenue. According to witnesses and security personnel in the area, the three dogs attacked him while their owner struggled to restrain them. The severity of the bites left Doncabe lying on the pavement with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he remained in a critical state, requiring immediate and extensive surgical procedures to treat the trauma sustained during the brutal encounter.

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Conflicting Accounts of Trespassing

The woman who owns the dogs alleges that Doncabe had entered her property unlawfully. She claims that after she put out refuse bags, Doncabe crossed the road and entered her premises despite warnings that she was pregnant and that dogs were on the land. However, Doncabe strongly disputes this version of events. He stated that he had seen the dogs during his regular rounds but had never entered the property. Eyewitnesses, including a local security guard, support Doncabe's account, indicating that he had not crossed into the yard when the attack began.

Police Investigation and Legal Status

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Service has confirmed that the Westville Police Station opened a case regarding the negligent handling of an animal resulting in injury. This investigation focuses on the dog owner's responsibility for the pets rather than any alleged trespassing by Doncabe. Authorities have not yet confirmed any charges against Doncabe for entering the property. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack to determine liability and ensure public safety standards are upheld in the area.

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Fundraising Efforts for Medical Costs

A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has been launched to assist Doncabe with his medical expenses, rehabilitation, and basic living needs while he is unable to work. Campaign organizer Kyle van Reenen emphasized that the goal is to support Doncabe during his recovery, noting that he earns little to no income from his work. As of the previous afternoon, the fundraiser had collected R12 875 from 45 unique donors. The organizers clarified that the campaign is strictly for humanitarian aid and is not intended to assign blame in the ongoing dispute.

Insurance Firm Distance from Owner

Kayser Baird Insurance Brokers issued a statement on Saturday, November 21, distancing the company from the woman involved in the incident. The firm stated that the individual named in social media reports had not been employed since 2023 and holds no current position with them. They expressed sympathy for Doncabe and his family, urging the public to recognize that any references to the company on her personal accounts are outdated. This clarification came amid growing public concern about the safety of residents following a series of serious dog attacks in eThekwini.