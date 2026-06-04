Sizekhaya's First Week as National Lottery Operator Highlighted by KwaZulu-Natal PowerBall Win

Sizekhaya celebrated its debut week as South Africa's National Lottery operator with a R128 million PowerBall win, while outlining plans for improved accessibility, technology upgrades, and community development funding.

Sizekhaya has completed its inaugural week as the official operator of South Africa's National Lottery , a milestone that was highlighted by a spectacular win in the PowerBall draw on Tuesday night.

A player from KwaZulu-Natal matched all five main numbers and the PowerBall bonus ball, securing a prize of R128 593394.50. The winning combination, drawn in the 1 725 draw, was 2, 10, 22, 28 and 49 followed by the PowerBall number. This payout marked the first major jackpot under Sizekhaya's stewardship and immediately thrust the new operator into the national spotlight.

The jackpot was consequently reset to R7 million for the subsequent PowerBall draw, while the separate PowerBall Xtra prize rolled over to R116 million, keeping excitement high among participants across the country. The transition to Sizekhaya as the National Lottery operator comes with a mandate that extends far beyond the allure of headline‑grabbing jackpots.

In a formal statement, the National Lottery Commission emphasized that the lottery serves as a vehicle for social development and community upliftment, directing a portion of proceeds to education, health, and other critical public services. Sizekhaya has pledged to enhance accessibility, introduce technological innovations, and improve the overall customer experience. Early actions include the roll‑out of a more robust online platform, the integration of mobile payment options, and a commitment to faster, more reliable payout processes.

The operator also announced plans to expand the range of responsible‑gaming initiatives, aiming to ensure that participation remains a safe and enjoyable activity for all South Africans. Despite the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the win, the first week was not without its challenges. Players took to social media to voice concerns about delayed prize payouts, a recent price increase for PowerBall entries from R5 to R10, and technical glitches experienced on banking apps during the draw night.

In response, Sizekhaya released a detailed action plan outlining steps to address these issues, including the deployment of additional server capacity, a review of pricing structures, and a dedicated customer‑service helpline to handle payout inquiries promptly. The operator's proactive approach aims to restore confidence among participants and underline its commitment to transparency and efficiency as it settles into its role overseeing the nation's most popular lottery games





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