Court sets aside Sizekhaya national lottery licence award, orders minister to reconsider

The Pretoria high court has reviewed and set aside minister Parks Tau's award of the national lottery licence to Sizekhaya, referring the decision back to him for reconsideration while suspending invalidity for two six-month periods.

The high court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau's awarding of the national lottery licence to Sizekhaya.

The court declared invalid the licence agreement concluded between Tau, the National Lotteries Commission and Sizekhaya, and referred the award back to Tau for reconsideration. The ruling followed a review application brought by Ithuba Lottery and Ringeta Consortium, challenging the award. In June 2025, Lekalinga also approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking to review and set aside Tau's decision.

Also read Court overturns Sizekhaya National Lottery licence, orders Tau to reconsider

Court Suspends Invalid Declaration

The court suspended the declaration that the licence agreement was invalid for two consecutive six-month periods, allowing time for the award to be reconsidered and any transition to be managed. The first six-month period allows Tau to reconsider the award. The second allows him to negotiate and conclude a new licence agreement and make transitional arrangements if he decides not to award the licence to Sizekhaya.

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In taking the decision to award the licence afresh, the minister is directed to disregard the report of the ministerial committee and the recommendations made by it, the court ordered. The decision follows a lengthy and controversial process to appoint a new operator of the National Lottery, which has been the subject of several court challenges.

In May 2025, Tau announced Sizekhaya Holdings as the successful bidder for the Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence, following the evaluation of eight applications. Sizekhaya, which is partly owned by JSE-listed gambling group Goldrush Holdings, was selected to take over the lottery for an eight-year period, replacing Ithuba Holdings, which has operated the lottery since 2015. Sizekhaya is led by KwaZulu-Natal businessmen Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu, who is also the owner of AmaZulu Football Club.

Controversy Surrounds Appointment Process

The awarding of the licence sparked legal challenges from unsuccessful bidders, including Lekalinga and Ithuba Lottery, which questioned aspects of the appointment process and sought to prevent the implementation of the award. The legal disputes also raised questions about the transparency of the selection process and the minister's handling of the transition from Ithuba to the new operator.

In response to the judgment, Sizekhaya Holdings said it was disappointed but noted the court had made no adverse findings against it on any of the grounds raised by Ithuba and Ringeta. The decision concerned a technical issue in the licence award process, which has been referred back to the minister for reconsideration, Sizekhaya said. Sizekhaya said the national lottery continues to operate as normal. The court expressly suspended its order to protect the public interest.

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It recognised the good causes funded through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, including old-age homes and children's homes, depend on the lottery running without interruption, Sizekhaya said. It said tickets can still be bought, games will be drawn as scheduled and prizes will be paid out in the usual way. Sizekhaya remains committed to running the National Lottery with integrity and to maximising contributions to good causes across South Africa.

The latest ruling now requires Tau to reconsider the award, while allowing time for the lottery's continued operation and a possible transition to another licence holder.