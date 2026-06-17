Sizekhaya Cascading Jackpot Faces Early Criticism Over Efficacy

South Africa's new Sizekhaya cascading jackpot, designed to reduce rollover fatigue by distributing prize money across lower tiers, is already under fire. Players report fewer winners, stagnant jackpots, and discrepancies in winnings, raising doubts about the system's value despite doubled ticket prices.

The introduction of the Sizekhaya cascading jackpot was touted as a major advancement for South Africa's national lottery, aiming to address the long-standing issue of 'rollover fatigue.

' This phenomenon, where jackpots balloon for weeks without a first-division winner, often leaves players disheartened. The new system, implemented when Sizekhaya took over from ITHUBA, promised a revolutionary change: if no one wins the top prize, the funds cascade down to lower tiers rather than rolling over entirely. The goal was to ensure more frequent payouts across a broader base of winners, thereby maintaining player engagement.

However, early observations suggest the reality is not aligning with these promises. Despite doubling the ticket price, the cascading jackpot appears to be rolling over just as frequently as under the previous operator, ITHUBA.

Moreover, the jackpot growth lacks the consistent escalation players historically expected. There are also noted discrepancies between reported game winnings and rollover amounts, further muddying the system's transparency. While proponents argue it is still early days and the model may prove worthwhile over the long term, many regular players are already questioning the value of their continued investment in a lottery that seems to deliver fewer winners and stagnant jackpots despite higher costs





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Sizekhaya Cascading Jackpot Lotto ITHUBA Rollover South Africa Lottery Prize Tiers

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