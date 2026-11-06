Siyanda Ndlovu Earns First Bafana Bafana Call-Up for Kenya Afcon Qualifiers

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyanda Ndlovu earns his first Bafana Bafana call-up under coach Pitso Mosimane for two Afcon qualifiers against Kenya this week.

Siyanda Ndlovu, the 23-year-old winger who joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Golden Arrows in July, has earned his first Bafana Bafana call-up. Coach Pitso Mosimane selected Ndlovu for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Kenya, despite the player missing the preliminary squad. The first leg is at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm, and the return match takes place in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17.

Most football fans had expected that Ndlovu might struggle for game time at a star-studded Sundowns side. About four months after his arrival, his form has changed that outlook and pushed him into the national team picture. Bafana Bafana are looking to extend their lead at the top of Group D, and the qualifiers against Kenya are seen as crucial results in that campaign.

Also read Mosimane Names 27-Man Bafana Squad for Kenya Qualifiers as Ndlovu Earns First Call-Up

Ndlovu's Form Earns Bafana Bafana Selection

Siyanda Ndlovu's selection was built on his club performances over a short run of matches. In his last three games, Ndlovu helped Mamelodi Sundowns to wins over Golden Arrows, Durban City and Marumo Gallants in all competitions. Pitso Mosimane pointed to two man-of-the-match awards in those fixtures, as well as Ndlovu's goals and assists.

Mosimane described Ndlovu as a deliberate player who plays with intensity. He compared the winger to Thapelo Maseko, saying Ndlovu is a little bit of a duplicate of Maseko and that he likes that type of winger. Mosimane said he prefers wingers who take on one-on-one situations, run behind the defence and deliver the ball into the box, though he also stressed that wingers must score goals and not only provide assists.

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Mosimane Sets Out the Selection Logic

Pitso Mosimane said the call-up was about evaluating Ndlovu at international level, where the demands differ from club football. He said he wanted to check the player in the national team because this is not the same level as club level. Mosimane added that the coaching staff wants to see how Ndlovu fits into the set-up and to build a larger pool of players.

Mosimane also made clear that the invitation did not guarantee minutes on the pitch. He said that when players are brought into the camp, it does not mean they will play, and that Ndlovu must show he can fit into the group and learn how Bafana Bafana operate. He noted that the national team has its own set-pieces and corner kicks, and that players may not adapt easily to them.

Mosimane compared his approach with that of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, saying he cannot make the same kind of statements because he must follow what Fifa provides. He said that at the moment there are friendly games until the Afcon final, and that the coaching staff needs to bring in players who are performing well and train with them. He added that talent alone is not enough at international level, and that the group must be built around a shared culture.

What the Call-Up Means for Bafana Bafana

The call-up gives Siyanda Ndlovu a direct opportunity to test his club form against Kenya in two qualifiers. The home leg at Orlando Stadium is on Friday at 6pm, and the away leg in Nairobi follows on Tuesday, November 17. Results in these matches will affect Bafana Bafana's push to strengthen their position at the top of Group D.

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Mosimane said he is not copying the Springboks, arguing that rugby and football programmes differ from school level onward. He asked where the football equivalent of the Craven Week is, saying the sport does not have comparable development programmes to build from. For Ndlovu, the next step is to show that his club performances can translate into the national team setting during the Kenya fixtures.