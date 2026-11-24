South African footballer Siyanda Mofokeng experiences a slice of home in Brussels, sharing faith and a traditional braai with local expatriates Jeff Bronder, Ricky Venter, and Steven Drotske.

South Africa n footballer Siyanda Mofokeng, often referred to by his nickname President Yama2K, has found a profound sense of belonging while visiting Brussels, Belgium. The 22-year-old talent connected deeply with the local South Africa n expatriate community through shared spiritual values and a traditional home-style braai. This visit allowed him to reminisce about home while navigating his life in a new European city and managing his professional club commitments.

Shared Faith and Cultural Bonding

Mofokeng began his day with an intimate tour of the Belgian capital hosted by fellow South African pastor Jeff Bronder. Bronder facilitated a connection with the Vineyard Church Brussels located in Auderghem, seeking a spiritual grounding for the young athlete. The club features over 50 different nationalities worshipping together every Sunday, creating a diverse and welcoming environment for Mofokeng.

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Upon arrival, Mofokeng met senior pastor Ricky Venter, a Gqeberha-born clergyman who has led the 25-year-old institution. The two men established an immediate rapport characterized by humor and high energy. Their connection deepened when they began singing a familiar local chorus together, specifically the line "There's no one like Jesus; there's no one like Him." This musical moment was punctuated by ululation, leaving host Jeff Bronder visibly stunned by the shared cultural and spiritual alignment.

The interaction highlighted the strong Christian foundations that Mofokeng has established at a young age. Reflecting on his journey from South Africa to Europe, he emphasized the importance of remaining anchored in faith through consistent prayer and patience. He cited a verse regarding God's timing, explaining that events unfold only when the Lord decides, requiring individuals to follow His lead without pushing for premature outcomes.

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Authentic South African Culinary Experience

Following the church visit, Mofokeng and Bronder toured the scenic sights of Brussels before transitioning to the day's culinary highlight. The afternoon concluded with a traditional braai, a gesture designed to provide an authentic taste of home for the footballer. The grill master for the event was Steven Drotske, a Free State-born South African who has resided in Brussels for 30 years.

Drotske surprised Mofokeng with his fluent command of Sesotho, despite being white. This unexpected linguistic connection sparked an immediate exchange between the two men. Drotske revealed that he also speaks the language fluently and introduced himself with a local nickname, Thabo, before beginning to prepare the meal inside the club's stadium.

The menu featured premium South African staples including steak, lamb chops, and boerewors, accompanied by pap. The quality of the food was so impressive that Mofokeng joked about refusing to share the meal with onlookers watching from a distance. He laughed while licking his fingers in delight, initially telling others they could go to the nearest shop for food, though he later clarified he would share a small piece.

Future Promises and Community Reflection

During the meal, Mofokeng made a bold promise to the Union fans present. He stated that if the team wins their upcoming matches, he would organize a braai for everyone. This commitment underscores his desire to engage with the supporter base and share in the collective joy of future victories.

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As the episode concluded, Mofokeng reflected on the significance of the afternoon to his experience living far from home. He identified the braai as the most memorable part of the day because it made him feel at home. He expressed that he had gained a new family member in the Drotskes, describing the event as one of his best days in Belgium. The visit successfully bridged the distance between his South African roots and his current life in Europe.