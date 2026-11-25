Springboks captain Siya Kolisi discusses preparing for the Nations Championship final against France while suspended head coach Rassie Erasmus supports the team from afar.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has declared that the South African national rugby team is fully motivated to secure victory in the inaugural Nations Championship final against France on Sunday. The squad is driven by a strong desire to honor head coach Rassie Erasmus, who is currently serving a six-game suspension for his public comments regarding officiating integrity.

Erasmus Suspension Context

Rassie Erasmus is banned from any match-day involvement following his allegations that certain officiating decisions during South Africa's 21-19 pool-play defeat to France earlier in the month amounted to match-fixing. The former Springboks coach, who masterminded the team's victories in both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, was notably absent from the sidelines during the team's 20-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Also read Rassie Erasmus still Springboks' 'main man', says Stick

Despite missing the game on the bench, Erasmus maintained his connection with the squad by hosting an online watch-along session as the Springboks suffered a rare sequence of consecutive losses. South Africa still managed to top the southern hemisphere Nations Championship table, setting up a decisive final clash at Twickenham on Sunday.

Training Continues During Ban

While Erasmus is prohibited from attending the final, he retains the ability to work with the South Africa squad between fixtures. Kolisi emphasized that the coaching staff's influence remains central to the team's preparation, noting that Erasmus coaches the players throughout the week and provides strategic direction.

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Kolisi explained to reporters at the Twickenham media event on Wednesday that the team is united by a shared sense of responsibility, mirroring the leadership structure within the group itself. The captain stated that while it is tough to play without their head coach on match day, the squad refuses to use his absence as an excuse for any potential shortcomings.

Learning from Recent Defeats

The Springboks are drawing confidence from their historical resilience, recalling how they lost to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan before ultimately lifting the trophy. Kolisi noted that the team is treating recent defeats as valuable learning opportunities, analyzing both their errors and the aspects of their performance that went right.

To lift another major trophy on Sunday, South Africa must effectively neutralize the significant threat posed by France scrum-half Antoine Dupont. Kolisi acknowledged Dupont's exceptional talent and the influence he has on the French team's mentality, describing it as foolish to underestimate his impact on the field.

Team Morale and Future Goals

The Springboks are also focusing on their own internal dynamics, with Kolisi highlighting the hugely influential role of his teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit in keeping the group focused. The captain stressed that the team cannot dwell on losses or internal grievances, but must channel their energy into preparing for the final challenge ahead.

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Kolisi also addressed his personal motivation for continuing his career, revealing that he once believed the 2023 Rugby World Cup would be the climax of his international journey. However, he remains hungry to play and feels physically fit, driven by his love for the team and the desire to achieve more goals with his children watching his games.

The captain recounted a pivotal conversation with Rassie Erasmus after the 2023 World Cup, where the coach convinced him to extend his career. This support from his mentor continues to fuel the Springboks' ambition as they prepare to face France, aiming to deliver a victory that honors their suspended coach's leadership and vision for the team.