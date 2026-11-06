Kolisi says Springboks must beat Italy first, not chase points difference for Nations Championship

Siya Kolisi has urged the Springboks to focus on beating Italy in Turin on Saturday rather than worrying about New Zealand's result or points difference in the Nations Championship race. South Africa are level with New Zealand on 15 log points at the top of the southern hemisphere standings, separated only by points difference.

Siya Kolisi has urged the Springboks to focus on beating Italy in Turin on Saturday rather than worrying about New Zealand or points difference in the Nations Championship race.

The Springbok captain said South Africa cannot afford to keep one eye on the All Blacks' result against Scotland in Edinburgh, because their own assignment against Italy is demanding enough. South Africa are level with New Zealand on 15 log points at the top of the southern hemisphere standings, separated only by points difference. The Boks are on +81, compared to the All Blacks' +51.

Also read Springboks set out their Nations Championship stall early for clash against Italy

New Zealand's result on Saturday in Edinburgh will affect South Africa's position, but Kolisi sees little value in worrying about something outside their control. First of all, it is about getting the win, Kolisi said. If we get the lead in the game, we can go for a bonus point, because you cannot be thinking about bonus points before even getting a win.

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Springboks Ignore New Zealand Result

You take the game as it goes and you have got to respect each team, because we are playing in Italy at their home and we know how tough it was last year for us to play against them. There is nothing we can do to control what New Zealand do in their games, Kolisi added. All we have control of is what we do as a team.

South Africa and Italy met three times last year, with the Boks winning 42-24 in Pretoria and 45-0 in Gqeberha in July. The Springboks are preparing for the second leg of the competition and their first Test since 27 September. The world champions beat England, Scotland and Wales in July. Their last match was a 42-38 defeat by the Wallabies in Perth, which followed the intensity of a four-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series win.

Kolisi, who was sidelined for the three victories in the Republic due to a hamstring injury, said the Boks are eager to finish strongly in the new competition. The top southern hemisphere nation in three weeks' time will contest the Nations Championship showpiece at Twickenham on 29 November. When the guys left Australia, two weeks in, the guys started messaging each other because we missed each other, the 35-year-old flanker said.

Kolisi Confident About Italy Challenge

It is never hard for us to get up for a game, and we are excited to finish strong. It is a new competition that we are playing in. That is also something to be excited about. Kolisi dismissed any suggestion that the Springboks will struggle to motivate themselves for another block of international rugby after the demands of the series and the long season.

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Having been part of the Springbok environment for more than 13 years, he said the players are accustomed to the physical and mental demands of Test rugby. He suggested that time spent apart had only increased their eagerness to get back together. We have no time to think about how bodies are feeling or how we are doing, Kolisi said.

We have trained since last week; some guys were here, we are well prepared and we can't wait for this weekend's game. We are all prepped and we can't wait for this weekend's game. Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said the Springboks' decision to field their strongest available team in Turin is a huge sign of respect for Italy.

Van den Berg Ready for Turin Test

Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, riding high on his breakout performances against the All Blacks, embraces the swift transition from Lions duty to Test match pressure in Italy. The Nations Championship is seen as the ultimate Springbok Rugby World Cup barometer. Having out-lasted the All Blacks across four brutal encounters, the Springboks' veteran core must now prove their squad depth can carry them through four consecutive must-win European Tests.