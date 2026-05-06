Siya Kolisi Reflects on Sharks Failure to Qualify for Top Eight and His Emotional Exit from Durban

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expresses disappointment over the Durban squad's failure to reach the playoffs while preparing for his return to Cape Town.

Siya Kolisi , the revered captain of the Springboks , has spoken candidly about the profound disappointment felt by the Durban -based rugby squad after they failed to secure a position within the top eight.

Despite having a roster filled with international stars and world-class talent, the team fell short of the necessary benchmarks to qualify for the playoff stages. Kolisi emphasized that there are absolutely no excuses for this outcome, noting that the group possessed more than enough quality to have achieved a better result. He expressed a deep sense of regret, stating that the failure to qualify was particularly painful given the high expectations surrounding the squad.

The captain acknowledged the unwavering support of the fans in Durban, admitting that the team failed to deliver the results that the supporters and the club deserved. This setback serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of professional rugby, where individual talent does not always translate into collective success on the field. As the season reaches its twilight, Kolisi is determined to pivot the team's focus toward a positive conclusion.

With only two matches remaining in the campaign, the primary objective is to finish the year with dignity and strength. This begins with a formidable encounter against Benetton, a team that has proven itself to be a dangerous opponent by defeating several heavyweights throughout the current season. Kolisi views this upcoming clash not just as a game, but as a critical opportunity for the players to regain their confidence and rediscover their winning edge.

By focusing on the immediate challenge of the Benetton match, the squad hopes to build a foundation of resilience that will serve them well in the future. The goal is to ensure that the season ends on a high note, allowing the players to walk away with their heads held high despite the earlier disappointment of missing the top eight.

Adding to the emotional weight of the current situation is the fact that Kolisi is preparing for a significant life transition. The captain is set to leave Durban and return to his home city of Cape Town, where he will rejoin his previous sporting environment. This departure is tinged with sadness, as Kolisi has developed a strong bond with his teammates and the local community in KwaZulu-Natal.

He described Durban as a special place and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of the region for the warmth and hospitality shown to him and his family during their stay. The transition back to the Western Cape marks the end of a chapter characterized by both professional struggle and personal growth. While he looks forward to returning to his roots, the process of saying goodbye to the boys in the locker room will undoubtedly be difficult.

Kolisi has pledged to return to Durban as often as possible, ensuring that the connections he forged in the province remain intact long after he has departed the club





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