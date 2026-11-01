Siya Kolisi Launches Nando's Sauce As Stakeholder In Life Brand Portfolio

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi launches Siya's Sauce at Nando's on November 3 and holds a 5% stake in Life Brand Portfolio to drive business growth and community development.

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has officially expanded his business portfolio by launching a new condiment in collaboration with the Nando's restaurant chain. The product, titled Siya's Sauce, is set to be rolled out in stores across the country starting on Tuesday, 3 November. This launch follows closely on the heels of reports confirming that the three-time World Cup winner has taken a significant financial interest in a major South African restaurant group.

New Condiment Launch Details

The release of Siya's Sauce has been teased on social media by various content creators in the days leading up to its official debut. The condiment is designed to reflect the personal flavours and preferences of the Springbok captain, offering consumers a unique taste experience linked directly to the national sports icon. The timing of the launch aligns with his broader strategic entry into the food and beverage industry, marking a key moment in his post-rugby career planning.

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Customers can expect the sauce to hit shelves on the specified date, providing a tangible connection between the team's success on the field and Kolisi's ventures off it. The product represents more than just a culinary offering; it serves as a branding milestone for the captain as he diversifies his income streams and public profile beyond professional sports.

Strategic Stake Acquisition

The introduction of the sauce comes shortly after Siya Kolisi announced his acquisition of a 5% stake in the Life & Brand Portfolio. This restaurant group is the parent company behind Nando's in South Africa, as well as several other popular dining brands including Tiger's Milk, La Parada, Harbour House, and Old Town Italy. By securing this equity position, Kolisi is not merely an endorser but a direct stakeholder with a vested interest in the company's long-term performance and strategic direction.

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This move signifies a shift from temporary endorsements to deeper, more sustainable business partnerships. It allows the rugby star to leverage his massive public influence while gaining insider knowledge of the retail and hospitality sectors. The stake gives him a seat at the table where major decisions regarding brand development and market expansion are made, ensuring his voice is heard in the evolution of these well-known establishments.

Future Business Contributions

As a stakeholder, Siya Kolisi is expected to contribute significantly to marketing strategies, business development initiatives, and the conceptualisation of new restaurant offerings. He plans to inject his own ideas and South African cultural influences into the group's existing brands, aiming to create a more authentic connection with consumers. His role will involve bridging the gap between sports entertainment and dining experiences, creating a unique market position for the companies involved.

The captain has expressed a strong interest in creating holistic experiences that bring people together through a combination of food, sport, music, and community events. This vision goes beyond selling products; it is about fostering community and using the power of shared meals to drive social cohesion. By integrating these elements, he aims to redefine how restaurant groups engage with their local communities and customers.

Personal Vision For Post Rugby Career

In a recent statement, the 35-year-old rugby icon reflected on this new chapter of his life, describing it as a significant honour. He admitted that thinking about life after professional rugby can be daunting, noting that he is closer to the end of his playing career. However, he views this business venture as a proactive step toward defining his future and ensuring a smooth transition into retirement.

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Kolisi emphasized that his goal is to bring more people together through fun competitions, sports activities, and meaningful conversations. He sees the partnership as a platform to support youth and community development, using the reach of the restaurant brands to create positive social impact. This approach highlights his desire to remain a central figure in South African society, using business as a tool for unity and progress long after he hangs up his rugby boots.