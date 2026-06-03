Siya Kolisi Celebrates Mended Relationship with Father Ahead of Father's Day

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shares emotional photos and a message with his father, Fezakele, highlighting their ongoing journey of reconciliation. The post, made just before Father's Day, also references a cherished moment from the 2023 World Cup trophy tour and underscores how repairing this bond has shaped Kolisi's own approach to fatherhood.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has shared a heartfelt message and photos with his father, Fezakele, highlighting their ongoing effort to mend their relationship. The posts, made just before Father's Day , celebrate their bond and their shared Xhosa clan name, Gqwashu .

Kolisi also tagged teammate Jesse Kriel, recalling the iconic moment when his father embraced and kissed Kriel during the 2023 World Cup trophy tour in Gqeberha. This public gesture underscores the personal significance of family reconciliation for Kolisi. Kolisi has consistently spoken about his difficult upbringing and the period of estrangement from his father.

In 2022, he emphasized that their relationship is a continuous work in progress: We try to speak as often as possible because I want him to nurture his relationship with his grandkids. He noted that they missed out on many years when he was young, but they are committed to building anew. His own experience of healing has directly influenced his approach to fatherhood, prompting him to be a more present and supportive parent to his children.

He stated the need to make sure that I make them a priority and that I am there to support them in whatever it is that they do - whether or not I agree with it. Earlier, Kolisi had described the relationship as important and expressed gratitude for the strength to keep fighting for it. The recent photos and messages illustrate tangible progress, showing the two men together and happy.

By sharing these moments publicly, Kolisi not only honors his father but also sends a broader message about forgiveness, resilience, and the enduring importance of family ties. Their story resonates beyond rugby, touching on universal themes of reconciliation and intergenerational bonds





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Siya Kolisi Fezakele Kolisi Springboks Rugby Father's Day Reconciliation Family Xhosa Gqwashu World Cup 2023

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