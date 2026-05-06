Siya Kolisi Bids Emotional Farewell to Sharks Before Stormers Move

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expresses gratitude to the Sharks and Durban community as he prepares to transition to the Stormers after a challenging season.

The Springbok captain and revered leader Siya Kolisi is preparing for a significant transition in his professional rugby career as he readies himself to depart from the Sharks .

This move comes at a time of reflection for both the player and the Durban-based franchise, which has faced a tumultuous period during the current season. The coastal side is currently grappling with the harsh reality of being the only South African representative likely to miss out on the crucial play-off stages. Kolisi has been candid about the team's failure to secure a spot in the top eight, admitting that the disappointment within the camp is palpable.

He believes that the squad possesses more than enough talent and depth to have qualified, suggesting that there are no excuses for their current standing. The weight of this failure is felt most acutely when considering the unwavering support of the local fans, who have stood by the team through thick and thin.

For Kolisi, the inability to deliver results for the club and its loyal supporters is a source of genuine regret, and he maintains that the team should have performed at a significantly higher level than what was witnessed on the pitch this year. Despite the heartbreak of missing the post-season, Kolisi is determined to ensure that his tenure with the Sharks ends on a high note.

With only two weekends of action remaining, the focus has shifted toward a strong finish, starting with a formidable challenge against Benetton. The Italian side has proven themselves to be a dangerous opponent this season, claiming victories over several high-profile teams, which makes the upcoming clash a critical test of character for the Sharks.

Kolisi views these final matches not just as a way to close a chapter, but as a foundation upon which his teammates can build for the future. He wants the squad to rediscover their pride and competitive edge, showing the rugby world that they are still a force to be reckoned with. The captain intends to lead by example, pushing his teammates to deliver a performance that is worthy of the Sharks jersey and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

By focusing on the immediate tasks at hand, Kolisi hopes to transform the disappointment of the season into a catalyst for growth and resilience for the players who will remain with the franchise. On a personal level, Kolisi's departure is tinged with emotion as he reflects on the warmth and hospitality he received during his time in Durban.

As he prepares to join the Stormers next season, he has expressed deep gratitude toward the people of KZN for welcoming him and his family with open arms. The city of Durban became more than just a professional outpost; it became a home where his children could grow and feel a sense of belonging.

He highlighted the special bond his children formed with the team and the local community, noting that they genuinely loved the environment and the people they encountered. Beyond the sports side of things, Kolisi is particularly grateful to the Sharks organization for their empathy and support regarding his family life. He praised the club for understanding the paramount importance of family and for providing the necessary support to help him maintain a close relationship with his children.

This human element of his experience in Durban is what he will cherish most as he makes the move back to the Stormers. While he will be competing against his former teammates in the future, Kolisi has pledged his lifelong support for the Sharks, promising to return to the city whenever possible to visit the place that treated him and his loved ones with such kindness and respect





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