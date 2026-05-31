Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe Set for Stormers Return as Club Eyes Title Challenge

Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe are returning to the Stormers at the end of the season, boosting the Cape club's commercial appeal and title aspirations. Meanwhile, Damian de Allende's future remains uncertain, and Eben Etzebeth is staying with the Sharks.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and star winger Cheslin Kolbe are set to make a highly anticipated return to the Stormers at the end of the current season, according to reports from Cape Town.

Kolisi, who has been playing for the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan since 2022, will rejoin the Cape club from the Sharks, while Kolbe will arrive from Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath. The 34-year-old Kolisi previously represented the Stormers between 2012 and 2019, earning a reputation as one of the most dynamic loose forwards in world rugby. His return is expected to bolster the Stormers' pack and provide invaluable leadership on and off the field.

Kolbe, known for his electrifying pace and elusive footwork, will add a new dimension to the Stormers backline. The news has sparked excitement among fans and sponsors alike, with Stormers CEO Johan Le Roux highlighting the commercial benefits.

'Our sponsors are very excited to see players of Siya and Cheslin's calibre back in the Stormers squad,' Le Roux said. 'This class of superstars increases the commercial value for our sponsors through the attention they draw from around the world to the Stormers. ' Both players are expected to sign long-term contracts, though official announcements are pending.

Meanwhile, the future of Damian de Allende remains uncertain. The Springbok centre has been linked with a move to the Stormers, but Le Roux added that no deal has been finalised and discussions between De Allende and the relevant parties still need to take place. De Allende, who currently plays for the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights alongside Kolisi, has been a key figure in the Springboks' midfield. His potential return to South Africa would further strengthen the Stormers' squad depth.

However, negotiations are ongoing, and any deal would need to satisfy all parties involved. In contrast, the Sharks have reportedly no intention of releasing lock Eben Etzebeth before his contract expires in June 2027. Etzebeth, a towering presence in the second row, has been a cornerstone of the Sharks pack since joining from Toulon in 2022. His commitment to the Durban-based franchise ensures they retain one of the world's most dominant forwards for the foreseeable future.

This news will be a relief for Sharks fans, who have seen several top players depart in recent seasons. The return of Kolisi and Kolbe is seen as a major coup for the Stormers, who are looking to build on their recent successes in the United Rugby Championship. The club has been working hard to attract top talent, leveraging its strong ties with Western Province rugby and the passionate Cape Town fan base.

Le Roux emphasised that the signings are part of a broader strategy to create a world-class squad capable of competing for titles both domestically and in European competitions.

'We are committed to building a team that can consistently challenge at the highest level,' he said. 'Having players like Siya and Cheslin back in the fold is a testament to the hard work put in by our recruitment team and the appeal of the Stormers brand. ' The commercial impact cannot be overstated: sponsors have already expressed enthusiasm, and ticket sales are expected to soar.

The club is also exploring new marketing opportunities to capitalise on the global following of these star players. Beyond the immediate boost to the Stormers, these moves have broader implications for South African rugby. The return of top Springboks from overseas clubs signals a growing trend of players coming back to the domestic league, which could strengthen the overall quality of the United Rugby Championship.

It also provides a boost to the national team, as players based in South Africa are more accessible for training camps and Test matches. For Kolisi and Kolbe, returning to the Stormers represents a homecoming that aligns with their personal and professional goals. Kolisi, who led the Springboks to two World Cup titles, has often spoken about his desire to give back to the community that shaped him.

Kolbe, meanwhile, has expressed excitement about playing in front of the Stormers faithful again. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Cape Town to see how these stars integrate into the squad and whether they can propel the Stormers to new heights





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