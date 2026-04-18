Six Swimmers Achieve Commonwealth Games Qualifying Times on Penultimate Day of National Championships

South African swimmers Calvyn Justus, Pieter Coetzé, Lara van Niekerk, Chris Smith, Michael Houlie, and Caitlin de Lange secured Commonwealth Games qualifying times on a highly successful penultimate day at the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha. The day was marked by notable comebacks and impressive performances, including record-breaking swims in para-swimming.

The penultimate day of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha proved to be a significant day for South African swimming, with six athletes achieving qualifying times for the upcoming Commonwealth Games .

The highlight of the day was the men’s 50m freestyle, where both Pieter Coetzé and Calvyn Justus met the stringent qualifying standards. While Coetzé, a rising star whose primary focus is on backstroke events, treated the race as a warm-up, it represented a monumental comeback for the 30-year-old Justus.

His performance marked a crucial milestone after a severe back injury that rendered him immobile for an entire year. Justus recounted his challenging journey, stating that he sustained an injury herniating three discs, which impacted his sciatic nerve, leading to a substantial weight loss of 20 kilograms. This period was described as one of the lowest points in his life, but it fueled his determination to regain strength and actively utilize his body. The prospect of the 2028 Olympic Games being held in his home city of Los Angeles also served as a powerful motivator for his return to the sport.

Justus achieved a time of 21.97 seconds in the morning heats and a respectable 22.36 seconds in the evening final, securing second place behind Coetzé. Coetzé, at 21 years old, expressed his delight at competing against Justus, whom he admired and followed on YouTube during his formative years in swimming. He recalled watching Justus’s vlogs about his training and international experiences, highlighting the inspirational impact of these early encounters. Coetzé himself secured the men’s 50m freestyle title with a time of 22.04 seconds, having already posted a qualifying time of 22.29 seconds in the morning.

The championships also witnessed the triumphant return of Lara van Niekerk, a double Commonwealth Games champion in 2022, who had been sidelined from last year's national championships due to a back injury. Van Niekerk achieved a qualifying time of 30.52 seconds in the 50m breaststroke heats and improved upon this in the evening final to claim the title in 30.50 seconds. She expressed particular satisfaction with her performance, especially after narrowly missing the qualifying time in the 100m breaststroke. Van Niekerk shared that she had been under pressure since her impressive 1:05 performance in 2022, and the subsequent injuries and illnesses had made it difficult to replicate that form. Her coach’s encouragement to focus on the 50m breaststroke, an event she has always excelled in, proved instrumental in her success.

The men’s 50m breaststroke event saw two more Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Chris Smith and defending champion Michael Houlie. Both swimmers met the required mark in the morning heats and repeated their impressive performances in the final, with Smith winning in 26.68 seconds and Houlie finishing second in 26.96 seconds.

Caitlin de Lange was the final qualifier of the day, achieving the Commonwealth qualifying time for the 50m freestyle in the morning heats with a swim of 24.77 seconds. She then went on to win the evening final in 24.74 seconds.

In the para-swimming events, Kat Swanepoel concluded her championships on a high note, setting new national and continental records in the S5 50m backstroke. Swanepoel had already bettered the existing record in the morning heat and further improved her time to 47.76 seconds in the evening final. She expressed her immense satisfaction with breaking the African record twice in one day, noting that the feeling of continued potential for improvement was particularly exhilarating.

The day's events underscore the depth of talent in South African swimming and the inspiring stories of perseverance and determination among its athletes as they strive for international success





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