SAPS executives including Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo seek 112m in damages for malicious arrest and health injuries following Idac probe into Brig Dineo Mokwele appointment.

Six senior South African Police Service officials have launched a legal action seeking R112 million in damages from the state. The group includes Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and five other high-ranking commanders. They allege they were victims of malicious arrest, detention, and prosecution by state prosecutors and investigators.

The legal proceedings stem from the arrest of Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba, Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala, Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo, Maj-Gen Zwelithini Sydney Gabela, and Brig Phindile Ncube. The arrests were connected to the controversial appointment of Brig Dineo Mokwele. Investigators from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption accused Mokwele of lacking required qualifications and suggested the appointment involved corruption.

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Legal Justification for R112 Million Claim

The officials argue that the state abused its powers during the investigation. Letters of demand seen by Sowetan allege that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption fabricated a criminal case for ulterior purposes. The lawyers representing the group claim their clients were deprived of liberty and humiliated in front of subordinates and the public. They assert that the detention impaired the dignity and bodily integrity of each commander.

The legal team claims the SAPS officers who detained and transported the accused acted within their employment scope but wrongfully caused harm. The lawyers argue that the actions infringed upon constitutional rights under sections 10, 12, 14, and 35(2). They seek damages for malicious arrest, malicious prosecution, and the intentional impairment of their clients' dignity during the period of detention.

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Health and Financial Impact on Commanders

Medical and financial consequences form a significant part of the R28 million claim against Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. The letter states that Khumalo suffered a heart attack and a mild stroke which required a heart operation. His claim includes R5 million for malicious arrest and detention, R17 million for malicious prosecution, and R4.4 million for health injuries and medical expenses. Additional costs include R350,000 in legal fees and R1.25 million for dignity impairment.

Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba also claims R28 million, citing seven nights of detention and lost salary. His breakdown includes R9.03 million for arrest and detention, which extends claims until July 3 2025, and R16 million for malicious prosecution. He further claims R970,000 for lost remuneration as a Government Employees Pension Fund trustee and R2 million for dignity impairment in detention.

Other senior officials face similar financial and health impacts related to the charges. Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo claims R28 million, including R17 million for malicious prosecution and R3.4 million for psychological injuries and medical expenses. Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala claims R28 million, with R21.5 million designated for malicious prosecution and R1.15 million for dignity impairment. Maj-Gen Zwelithini Sydney Gabela and Brig Phindile Ncube are included in the collective legal action against the state for similar grievances.

Background on Idac Investigation and Withdrawal

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption initially alleged that Brig Dineo Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for her appointment. They suggested that the appointment process involved corruption or improper gratification. This led to the arrest of the six senior SAPS leaders who were involved in the decision-making process regarding Mokwele.

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Charges against the six commanders were subsequently withdrawn. This decision followed evidence presented at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. The commission raised serious questions about the conduct of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. The evidence suggested that the investigative agency had abused its powers during the investigation.

The withdrawal of charges bolstered the legal team's argument that the initial arrests were malicious. They contend that the fabrication of the case was an egregious abuse of power. The state is now being held accountable for the actions taken during the investigation phase. The legal proceedings aim to secure compensation for the profound personal and professional damage suffered by the police leaders.

Next Steps in Constitutional Damages Lawsuit

The legal representatives have formally sent letters of demand to the state outlining the specific damages sought. These documents detail the timeline of detention, health deteriorations, and professional setbacks for each official. The claims are structured to cover both direct financial losses and the intangible harm caused by the public humiliation and loss of liberty.

The case highlights the tension between anti-corruption bodies and police leadership. It also underscores the potential consequences for high-ranking officials when internal investigations turn into criminal proceedings. The outcome of this R112 million lawsuit may set a precedent for how the state handles claims of malicious prosecution involving senior public servants.