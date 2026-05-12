Six Players from World Cup Rugby Team Hit with Doping Sanction

In a bombshell news that came to light on Tuesday, World Rugby confirmed six members of the Georgia senior men's 15s team and a support personnel member have been sanctioned for involvement in urine sample substitution over an extended period. The case relates to a concern sample substitution and the players have been suspended for varying durations of six to nine years.

Six players from the World Cup rugby team have been sanctioned for doping, making it an explosive news. According to the news, six members of the Georgia senior men's 15s team and a support personnel member have been penalized for involvement in urine substitution over an extended period prior to Men's Rugby World Cup 2023 .

The case relates to tampering or attempted tampering, a practice prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency Code. Anti-doping rule violation sanctions have been imposed. The independent enquiry into the actions of the Georgia Rugby Union revealed no grounds for case against the Union. A misconduct charge has been issued against the Union for wilful failure to comply with anti-doping obligations





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Rugby Team Doping Sanction Urine Substitution World Anti-Doping Agency World Rugby Rugby Rankings Rugby World Cup 2023 Georgia Rugby Europe Championship World Rugby Anti-Doping Regulation 21 Anti-Doping Concern Sample Substitution World Anti-Doping Agency WADA World Rugby's Operating Hypothesis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yurav Premlall wins DP World tour - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sportPremlall started the final round with a 5-shot lead.

Read more »

Predicted 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad: Key Players and ContendersAhead of the final squad announcement, here's a glimpse of key players and contenders who have been making waves in the domestic and international arena.

Read more »

South African Rugby Needs Improvement: Stonehouse on Eagles' Absence and Focus on CheetahsFormer rugby player, coach, and Springbok, Jimmy Stonehouse, expresses disappointment about South African rugby's exclusion of the SWD Eagles from the Currie Cup Premier Division. He also criticizes the focus on the Cheetahs and believes that if there were 14 strong rugby unions, South African rugby could be ten times stronger. He speaks about the need for improvement and support in the rugby unions.

Read more »

Spain's World Cup Squad List to Feature 26 Players, Plus Additional Players for FriendliesSpanish football coach Luis de la Fuente has expressed optimism that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be fit and available for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury but should be fit in time, while Williams picked up a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino is sidelined with a broken right foot, and the coach believes the impact of injuries will be minimal in the first few matches.

Read more »