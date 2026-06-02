Six omitted players to attend Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has announced that six players who missed the final World Cup squad will attend Bafana Bafana's opening match in Mexico.

While they will not be pulling on the national jersey on the field in Mexico, they will still be part of South Africa 's biggest football occasion in more than a decade.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has announced that Brandon Petersen, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Monyane, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel will travel to Mexico to attend Bafana Bafana's opening Group A clash against co-hosts Mexico on 11 June. The initiative has been funded by South African brand Old School, which will cover the full cost of flights and accommodation for the six players.

The gesture ensures that players who were part of the World Cup journey until the final stages remain connected to the historic campaign, despite not making the final squad. These six men trained, sacrificed, and prepared with the same dedication as every player in that squad. They were part of this journey.

The margin between making the final cut and missing out at a World Cup is razor-thin, and it would be wrong for that margin to mean that their contribution simply disappears. They deserve to be there, and they deserve to see what they helped build. The announcement has struck a chord with many supporters, who understand the emotional toll that comes with being so close to a lifelong dream.

Every World Cup squad selection creates difficult decisions, and Broos was forced to trim his preliminary group to meet FIFA's final requirements. For those left out, the disappointment is often amplified by the knowledge that years of hard work can come down to a single selection call. McKenzie acknowledged that reality, saying the six players remain an important part of the national team setup. Hugo Broos had to make impossible choices this week, and we accept this.

It is in the nature of sport, because disappointment for some is the inescapable flip side of glory for others. That is the nature of elite sport. But such choices should not be the last word on what these six men mean to Bafana Bafana and to this country. They remain part of the family.

South Africa's return to the FIFA World Cup carries special significance. The tournament marks Bafana Bafana's first appearance on football's biggest stage since the country hosted the event in 2010. With excitement building across the nation ahead of the clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca, McKenzie believes the six omitted players deserve to share in the occasion they helped make possible. When I reached out to Old School, the answer was immediate.

That kind of response - standing by those who gave their best - is what South African sport looks like at its finest. I am deeply grateful to them. While the spotlight will naturally fall on the 26 players selected to represent South Africa, this gesture serves as a reminder that national team success is often built by a much larger group behind the scenes.

When Bafana Bafana take to the field against Mexico, there will be 26 players carrying the country's hopes on the pitch. But in the stands, six more players will be cheering them on, knowing they played their own role in helping South Africa return to the World Cup. We go to Mexico as one nation. There will be twenty-six deserving players in the squad, and six more equally special ones in the stands. All of them are Bafana Bafana





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