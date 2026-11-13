Six killed in building collapse in Syokimau near Nairobi

Six people died and five were hospitalised after the top floor of an under-construction building collapsed in Syokimau, southeast of Nairobi, on Friday. All 405 workers on site have been accounted for, police said.

Six people died near Kenya's capital Nairobi after the top floor of a building under construction collapsed on Friday, a police official said. The incident is the latest in a string of construction accidents to hit the country recently.

Duncan Ochieng, the assistant inspector general of police in charge of disaster management in Kenya, confirmed the toll to media gathered at the scene. So far we have confirmed six bodies, but also five people have been rushed to Imara Daima Hospital, Ochieng said. A total of 405 workers were on site when the collapse occurred, Ochieng said. He added that everybody had now been accounted for.

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Syokimau Collapse Adds to Kenya Death Toll

Ochieng said the top floor of the multistorey building came down while under construction. The site was closed afterwards. The collapse occurred in the Syokimau area southeast of Nairobi, the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on X. Syokimau sits near the SGR Terminus on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. The latest tragedy follows another deadly collapse on October 23, when a 12-storey structure collapsed in Nairobi and killed eight people.

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That incident was among the worst in a series of construction failures recorded in the country this year. Building collapses in the country are mainly the result of poor workmanship, substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs, according to the state-run Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis. Data from Stats Kenya, a company specialising in data-driven research, shows the scale of the problem.

As of October, there had been 24 building collapses in Kenya in 2026, more than any other year this decade. The Friday collapse in Syokimau adds to those figures and has renewed scrutiny of safety standards at construction sites around Nairobi. Police and emergency teams responded to the scene, where the top floor of the multistorey building had given way. The five injured workers were taken to Imara Daima Hospital for treatment.

Investigation Opened Into Building Collapse Cause

Their condition was not immediately clear. Authorities said the construction site had been closed after the collapse. It was not immediately known whether any investigation had been opened into the cause of the incident. Kenya has seen repeated deadly building failures in recent years, with experts pointing to weak enforcement of construction rules.

The state-run research institute has identified poor workmanship, substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs as the main causes. The October 23 collapse of a 12-storey building in Nairobi killed eight people. The Syokimau incident brings the number of deaths from building collapses in the country this year higher still. By October, Kenya had recorded 24 building collapses in 2026, according to Stats Kenya.

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That is more than any other year this decade. The Syokimau collapse occurred on Friday in an area southeast of Nairobi, close to the SGR Terminus on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. The Kenya Red Cross confirmed the location in a post on X. The building was still under construction when its top floor came down. A total of 405 workers were present at the time, according to police.

Workers Accounted for After Syokimau Incident

All workers have now been accounted for, Ochieng said. Five of them were rushed to Imara Daima Hospital, while six were confirmed dead at the scene. Police have not yet said what may have caused the top floor to collapse. The site has been closed, and the disaster management unit of the police is handling the response.

The incident is the latest in a series of construction accidents to hit Kenya recently. Poor workmanship, substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs are the main causes of building collapses in the country, according to the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis. Stats Kenya data shows that as of October there had been 24 building collapses in Kenya in 2026. That is more than any other year this decade, underlining the frequency of such disasters.

The collapse in Syokimau comes less than a month after the October 23 collapse of a 12-storey structure in Nairobi, which killed eight people.