Six Junior Springboks Return for SA U20 Academy Camp

Six Junior World Cup winners join 61 players at the SA U20 Academy Camp in Stellenbosch, setting the stage for the 2027 season under coach Kevin Foote.

Six players from the Junior Springboks squad that secured victory at the Junior World Championship in Georgia have been selected for a prestigious 61-player assembly. This group will convene at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport from November 23 to 27 for a critical week-long SA Under-20 Academy camp. The event marks the initial phase of preparation for the 2027 season, introducing new talent to the elite standards of the South African U20 programme.

Core Details of SA U20 Academy Camp

The selected six members of the 2026 Junior World Championship-winning team include props Jordan Jooste and Luan van den Berg. The loose forwards Wasi Vyambwera and Gert Kemp are also included, alongside scrumhalf Jayden Brits and wing Jordan Steenkamp. Their inclusion highlights the continuity of excellence within the national age-group structure and sets the tone for the upcoming developmental cycle.

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Most of the 61 players assembled for the Stellenbosch camp featured prominently in the recently concluded SA Rugby U20 Cup competition. This highly competitive domestic tournament served as a key indicator of the depth and quality of young rugby talent currently emerging through the South African rugby system. The camp serves as the foundational starting point for these athletes as they transition into higher-level responsibilities.

Kevin Foote and Coaching Strategy

SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote, who previously guided the Junior Springboks to the SANZAAR U20 Championship and back-to-back Junior World Championship titles, views this gathering as a vital pillar in grooming the next generation. He expressed strong encouragement regarding the players' performances during the U20 Cup season and looks forward to working with them to align with the national program expectations.

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Foote emphasized that the primary objective is to introduce players to the Junior Springbok environment and begin building essential relationships before the official training program commences in the new year. The focus remains on identifying players who have performed well at age-group levels and positioned themselves for the next step in the Junior Springbok pathway, ensuring a seamless transition for top talent.

Training Focus and Cultural Alignment

It is important to note that this is not a physical training camp. The week-long assembly in Stellenbosch focuses on introducing the players to the game model, specific playing styles, and the high standards required to represent the Junior Springboks. Coaching staff will spend significant time explaining attacking and defensive frameworks to ensure every player understands their role within the team structure.

Strong emphasis will be placed on team culture, work ethic, and team-first values that have become synonymous with the Junior Bok setup. The alignment camp aims to give players a taste of the professional environment ahead, helping them prepare mentally and tactically for the intensive training that will begin officially in the new year.

Stakeholder Cooperation and Exclusions

Foote praised the cooperation between SA Rugby, provincial unions, franchise teams, and schools in maintaining a robust player pathway. Union and schools coaches have been invited to join the camp to foster alignment and synergy across all levels of the sport. This collaborative approach is deemed critically important for the success of national age-group programs and the future of South African rugby.

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JWC-winning lock Jaythen Orange is currently sidelined due to injury and will not participate. Several other high-profile players were not considered for selection due to other commitments, including Quintin Potgieter, Jordan Steenkamp (DHL Stormers), Markus Muller (Springboks), Ethan Adams (10bet Lions), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Hollywoodbets Sharks), and Lizwe Mtetwa (Blitzboks). These players remain part of the broader program and will continue to be monitored by the Junior Bok management team.

Full Squad and Next Steps

The full squad includes props Jordan Jooste, Andre Poulton, Jeffrey Singo, Robert John-Osunkwo, Bulela Mbala, Luan van den Berg, JG Badenhorst, Matthew van der Merwe, Bernhard du Toit, and Zack Hickman. Hookers Altus Rabe, Thomas Muller, Keenan Myners, and Clinton Agu are also part of the group, alongside locks Lwandile Mlaba, Juvan Burden, Lian Terblanche, Glodi Tshipamba, AJ Meyer, Migael Turner, Dominic Sesink-Clee, and Jean Dreyer.

The camp concludes on November 27, providing a structured platform for players to integrate into the national culture before the 2027 season intensifies. This strategic planning ensures that the Junior Springboks are well-prepared to compete at the highest international levels in the coming year.