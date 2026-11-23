Six former ActionSA Johannesburg councillors have filed a high court summons claiming over R3.1m in lost income after their removal in September 2025, accusing the party of selectively enforcing membership recruitment targets.

Six former ActionSA councillors in Johannesburg are suing Herman Mashaba's party for more than R3.1m, alleging they were unfairly removed from their positions. The former proportional representation councillors accuse ActionSA of selectively enforcing membership recruitment targets, disregarding their explanations for failing to meet the requirements and removing them last year, while allegedly allowing other councillors in comparable circumstances to remain.

In a summons filed at the high court in Johannesburg on November 13, Paul Nefdt, Elmari Atterbury, Esmie Liebenberg, Edwin Ntshidi, Zahid Jainoodeen and Delano Coverdale accuse the party of breaching their contractual agreements. They are claiming compensation for the income they say they lost after their removal. The six claim ActionSA changed its internal membership systems, effectively wiping out their recruitment efforts, before giving them a fresh target of recruiting 200 paid-up members within a limited period.

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ActionSA Councillors Allege Unfair Removal

According to their particulars of claim, ActionSA changed its internal systems in July 2024, resulting in much of their recruitment efforts being lost. They say the party issued a resolution in November 2024 requiring them to sign up 200 new paid-up members by the end of May 2025. This was later extended to June. In July the party allegedly issued them with noncompliance letters relating to recruitment targets, requesting written explanations for their failure to meet them.

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The six say they responded, providing reasons. In August, they were issued with letters extending the period for new sign-ups until September 14. Around September 26 2025, the six were removed from their positions. The six allege that despite submitting written explanations and fulfilling their other responsibilities as councillors, the party terminated their appointments without applying its performance requirements consistently or properly considering their representations.

They argue that the party focused exclusively on the new membership recruitment directive without taking into account their previous recruitment efforts and the other responsibilities they had fulfilled as public representatives. They claim ActionSA failed to apply its performance requirements and assessment criteria uniformly to all proportional representation councillors serving in its Johannesburg caucus. They have asked the court to order ActionSA to produce the agreements to establish the precise contractual rights and obligations of the parties.

Former Councillors Seek Compensation For Lost Income

The financial claims are based on income the six say they would have earned had their appointments continued. According to the summons, their councillor terms were due to end on election day, November 4, with an option to renew for the next term. Nefdt is claiming R540,489 in lost income. Atterbury is seeking R505,089.

Liebenberg and Ntshidi are each claiming R540,488. Jainoodeen is seeking R505,089. Coverdale is claiming R513,641. They are also seeking interest from September 30 2025 until final payment, as well as legal costs.

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Approached for comment, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said only that the councillors should exercise their rights.