Six arrested as security tightened ahead of 2026 local government elections

Six people have been arrested over alleged election-related offences as security is tightened ahead of South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections.

Security operations have been intensified ahead with law enforcement agencies on high alert to prevent violence, intimidation and disruptions to voting. Six suspects have been arrested in connection with election-related offences, including impersonating an Independent Electoral Commission official, as South Africa prepares for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said 21 case dockets had been registered since Monday, involving murder, theft of election material, arson, intimidation and the defacing of election material. Mosikili was speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday evening ahead of Wednesday's elections. She added that security operations had been intensified ahead with law enforcement agencies on high alert to prevent violence, intimidation and disruptions to voting.

Also read South Africa 2026 Local Elections: Challenges to Municipal Governance

The briefing comes after the IEC provided an update on its electoral preparations, with NATJOINTS focusing on theThe arrests were made in several provinces, with two suspects arrested for allegedly impersonating IEC officials in Ingcobo, Eastern Cape. One suspect for allegedly destroying election material in Mmametlake, Mpumalanga. One suspect for allegedly photographing a ballot paper in Christina, North West. NATJOINTS said all incidents reported to operational structures were receiving attention and appropriate interventions were being implemented.

Of particular concern to security authorities was the killing of an uMkhonto weSizwe Party regional leader in KwaZulu-Natal during the special voting period. NATJOINTS said investigators were pursuing available leads to ensure those responsible were brought to justice. Authorities called on political parties, their leadership, members and supporters to exercise political tolerance and restraint, warning that political differences should never result in violence, intimidation or loss of life.

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They also warned individuals contemplating violence, assassinations or other criminal activities that law enforcement agencies remained vigilant and would act decisively. NATJOINTS also confirmed the death of an IEC presiding officer at Buhrmansdrift in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, North West. Contingency plans were activated after the voting station closed during special voting to allow investigators to process the scene.

Security deployment intensified NATJOINTS said coordination between national and provincial operational structures remained fully activated, with continuous monitoring of the security situation across provinces, districts and municipalities. Adequate personnel and resources have been deployed across the country, guided by intelligence assessments and operational requirements in identified policing precincts. The security planning also includes contingency measures to respond to emerging threats and ensure the safety of voters, IEC officials, political party representatives and members of the public.

Authorities said electricity and water supply at voting stations, as well as other essential infrastructure and support services, had been assessed. Concerns about electricity interruptions affecting some municipalities over the past two days had been addressed through relevant government departments, with contingency measures in place for further disruptions. NATJOINTS appealed to South Africans to vote peacefully, respect the rights of others, avoid spreading misinformation and refrain from intimidation.