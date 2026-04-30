Siwelele FC Stuns Kaizer Chiefs in Betway Premiership Upset

Siwelele FC secured a surprising 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership, ending Chiefs' unbeaten streak and denting their top-three aspirations. Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admitted the team was still affected by their derby against Orlando Pirates and now faces a tough challenge against league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tebogo Potsane of Siwelele FC celebrated a crucial victory against his former team Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs entered the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday night, extending their unbeaten run to seven games. However, the hosts, Siwelele FC, dominated from start to finish, securing a well-deserved 2-0 win with early first-half goals from Tebogo Potsane and Siphesihle Jeza. The defeat not only ended Chiefs’ unbeaten streak but also dented their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Despite remaining third on the log with 47 points, Chiefs now face an uphill battle to secure a top-three finish, especially with the two teams set to meet again in Durban in the penultimate game of the season on May 16. Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, speaking on SuperSport TV after the match, expressed his disappointment, admitting that the team was still affected by their intense derby against Pirates and had underestimated Siwelele. Our reaction was too late, Nabi said.

We spoke about the fact that we needed to get over the derby and concentrate on this game because it was going to be tough. We saw that. We went into the game too late. I believe that one of the biggest areas that we need to improve on is the consistency of our mindset and behaviour going forward.

The loss highlights Chiefs’ struggles with consistency, as they have often shown flashes of brilliance but have failed to maintain momentum throughout the season. Looking ahead, Chiefs will need to regroup quickly as they prepare to face league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on May 6. Sundowns, who are eager to strengthen their position at the top of the table, will be a formidable opponent.

Chiefs will need to address their mental and tactical shortcomings if they hope to stand a chance against the league’s best. Meanwhile, Siwelele FC’s victory has given them a much-needed boost in their fight to avoid relegation, as they continue to climb up the standings. The match was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Betway Premiership, where underdogs can rise to the occasion and established teams can falter under pressure





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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs Siwelele FC Tebogo Potsane Mamelodi Sundowns

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