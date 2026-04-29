SIU Uncovers Widespread Corruption in Municipalities, Investigations Target Billions in Irregular Expenditure

The Special Investigating Unit briefed the standing committee on public accounts, revealing extensive corruption and irregularities in municipal contracts across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North-West, and Free State. Investigations involve hundreds of officials and billions of Rand in irregular expenditure, with ongoing cases focusing on wastewater treatment plants, infrastructure projects, and fraudulent land sales.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) delivered a comprehensive briefing to the standing committee on public accounts, detailing the progress of its ongoing investigations into municipal waste and corruption across several provinces.

The presentation, held on Wednesday, outlined the outcomes of completed investigations and provided updates on those still in progress, revealing a widespread pattern of irregularities and illicit activities within local government structures. The SIU’s work currently encompasses 19 investigations, with 15 successfully concluded and four remaining active. A significant concentration of these investigations is focused on Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, each accounting for six investigations, while North-West and Free State are implicated in five and two investigations respectively.

These investigations collectively address numerous contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and involve at least 300 municipal officials, highlighting the systemic nature of the problem. A particularly large and complex investigation centers around the 2019 tender for the refurbishment of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in the Tshwane municipality. Initiated through a 2023 proclamation, the SIU’s investigation has uncovered extensive irregularities, including misrepresentations in the contractor’s appointment and fraudulent claims within their bid.

Investigators are also scrutinizing the fraudulent certification of records, violations of Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) regulations, and the under-declaration of income by the contractor. The financial implications of this single investigation are substantial, with the SIU currently investigating R147.8 million in irregular expenditure. To date, 13 disciplinary referrals have been issued to the Tshwane municipality, and six criminal referrals, implicating 31 individuals, have been forwarded to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Beyond this specific case, the SIU has authored two interim presidential reports, identified 65 individuals for high-level profiling, and flagged 27 municipal officials for lifestyle analysis to detect potential illicit enrichment. Nine external parties are also under investigation for suspicious financial transactions.

Furthermore, four administrative referrals involving 39 individuals have been made to relevant authorities, including the Tshwane municipality, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the CIDB, and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Investigations extend beyond Tshwane, with ongoing probes into water and sports infrastructure projects in Brandfort yielding three disciplinary and three criminal referrals to the NPA, stemming from instances where Masilonyana municipal officials bypassed procurement processes to irregularly appoint service providers.

Similarly, investigations into two contracts for construction machinery and vehicles in Mahikeng have revealed discrepancies in bid evaluation and adjudication, leading to four disciplinary and three criminal referrals. In the eThekwini municipality, an ongoing investigation into seven contracts for water and sanitation projects targeting schools and social housing has resulted in 18 officials facing disciplinary action.

A separate case in Ekurhuleni involved the irregular sale of 221 social housing stands in Villa Liza, where the SIU found all transactions to be fraudulent, initiating civil litigation to reclaim the properties for the municipality. This case alone generated 208 referrals to the NPA and 174 referrals to the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Looking at the broader scope of the SIU’s work since 2012, the unit has addressed R1.1 billion worth of irregular municipal contracts and referred 362 individuals to the NPA for prosecution. However, despite significant progress in identifying irregularities and initiating legal proceedings, the recovery of assets remains a challenge, with only R60 million in potential or actual cash and assets recovered from the R545 million in contracts that have been set aside or deemed invalid.

This highlights the need for improved mechanisms to effectively recover stolen funds and ensure accountability within municipal governance





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SIU Municipal Corruption MFMA Tshwane Rooiwal Investigations Fraud Irregular Expenditure

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