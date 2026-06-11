SIU Tribunal Orders Repayment of Funds from Disputed Contract

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Tribunal has ordered Rensh Close Corporation, owned by Rashida Cader, to repay all funds, including profits from the disputed contract, within 15 days after finding irregular procurement at a North West municipality. The SIU Tribunal has also set aside a R25m tender for the provision of services at four wastewater treatment works in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, in the North West.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Tribunal ordered Rensh Close Corporation to repay all funds, including profits from the disputed contract , within 15 days after finding irregular procurement at a North West municipality.

The special tribunal investigating corruption and maladministration during the COVID-19 State of Disaster has set aside a R25m tender for the provision of services at four wastewater treatment works in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality, in the North West. The Tribunal ruled Rensh Close Corporation, owned by Rashida Cader, must repay all monies due to the municipality, including profits from the contract within 15 days of the final determination of this process





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SIU Tribunal Renshaw Close Corporation Rashida Cader North West Municipality Disputed Contract Irregular Procurement R25m Tender Wastewater Treatment Works Ditsobotla Local Municipality COVID-19 State Of Disaster Repayment Of Funds Final Determination Of This Process

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