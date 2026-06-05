SIU Seizes Bentley Linked to Tender Fraud at Tembisa Hospital

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has seized a lavish Bentley belonging to Hangwani Maumela, who has been linked to tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital. The SIU has secured two orders from the Special Tribunal, with the first giving it the green light to seize the R3m vehicle.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has seized a lavish Bentley belonging to Hangwani Maumela, who has been linked to tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital . The SIU has secured two orders from the Special Tribunal, with the first giving it the green light to seize the R3m vehicle.

The second order is for contempt of court against Omar's Motor Den for allegedly selling the vehicle despite being ordered not to. The SIU raided the Omar's Motor Den dealership in eMalahleni on Friday, seeking to take the R3m Bentley belonging to alleged tender fraudster Hangwani Maumela. The SIU believes there was an exchange of money for the vehicle, which could imply that there were attempts to sell it.

While there was never a physical movement of the car, SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the dealership attempted to sell it. Evidence suggests the Bentley remains in Omar's possession, raising concerns of concealment and dissipation. This chain shows an ongoing flow of value away from the restrained estate, and the Tribunal's order ensures that the Curator Bonis can secure the vehicle, obtain full documentation, and prevent further dealings until the matter is finally determined.

The SIU is working to ensure that those involved in the alleged tender fraud are held accountable. The unit has been investigating the matter for some time and has made significant progress in uncovering the extent of the fraud. The seizure of the Bentley is a significant step in the investigation and demonstrates the SIU's commitment to rooting out corruption.

The SIU has also secured several other orders related to the investigation, including one that requires the Curator Bonis to secure the vehicle and obtain full documentation. The SIU is working closely with the Special Tribunal to ensure that the investigation is carried out efficiently and effectively. The unit is also working to recover any assets that may have been obtained through the alleged tender fraud.

The SIU believes that the seizure of the Bentley is a significant step in the investigation and demonstrates the unit's commitment to rooting out corruption. The unit has been working tirelessly to ensure that those involved in the alleged tender fraud are held accountable. The SIU has made significant progress in uncovering the extent of the fraud and is working to recover any assets that may have been obtained through the alleged tender fraud.

The unit is committed to ensuring that those involved in the alleged tender fraud are held accountable and that any assets obtained through the fraud are recovered





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Special Investigating Unit SIU Tender Fraud Tembisa Hospital Bentley

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