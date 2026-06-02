SIU seeks to recover R8.3m in irregular spending in Free State government's bursary scheme

The SIU is investigating irregular spending in the Free State government's bursary scheme, which has resulted in the recovery of more than R8.3m. The investigation revealed widespread maladministration, including funding awarded to relatives, foreigners, ineligible officials, and a deceased student.

The SIU is seeking to recover more than R8.3m in irregular spending in the Free State government's bursary scheme . The investigation revealed widespread maladministration in a programme designed to help needy students access higher education and address scarce skills shortages in the province.

Officials approved bursaries negligently, ignored eligibility criteria, and irregularly extended funding agreements. Some recipients were funded for qualifications not included in the province's 2018/2019 workplace skills plan, and mandatory approval procedures were bypassed before bursaries were granted. The irregularities contributed to more than R8.3m in expenditure now targeted for recovery by the SIU. The SIU has secured acknowledgements of debt totalling R1.9m from individuals who unduly benefited from the bursary scheme, with R283,571 repaid through instalments.

Disciplinary referrals against implicated officials have been made, and evidence against seven individuals has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution on charges including fraud, theft, and money laundering





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SIU Irregular Spending Bursary Scheme Free State Government Maladministration Eligibility Criteria Funding Agreements Mandatory Approval Procedures Bursary Beneficiaries Excess Stipend Payments Financial Oversight Disciplinary Referrals Acknowledgements Of Debt Referrals To NPA Fraud Theft Money Laundering

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