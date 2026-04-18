SIU Secures Freeze on R16 Million in Assets Linked to UIF Fraud Mastermind

The Special Investigating Unit has successfully obtained a court order to freeze assets valued at R16 million, believed to be connected to Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu, the alleged architect of a sophisticated fraud scheme involving Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The investigation revealed substantial unlawful payments to a company directed by Mngomezulu, with evidence pointing towards a money-laundering operation and personal enrichment.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has achieved a significant victory in its pursuit of justice against those who have defrauded public funds, securing a court order from the Special Tribunal to freeze assets worth an estimated R16 million. This order targets Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu , who is alleged to be the central figure behind an elaborate scheme to illicitly obtain Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The SIU's extensive investigation uncovered that Lubelo Hlomuka Holdings, operating under the name SA Scrum Assembly and directed by Mngomezulu, unlawfully received a staggering sum of approximately R16,362,525.29. The Ters initiative was a critical government intervention designed to support employers in meeting their salary obligations to employees impacted by the severe economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures. According to SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho, the period between 2020 and 2022 saw Mngomezulu engage in a conspicuous spending spree shortly after the funds were disbursed. Bank records and investigation findings indicate that Mngomezulu acquired several vehicles in cash and, along with his company, purchased four immovable properties, predominantly located in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The vehicles specifically mentioned as being subject to the asset freeze include a Volkswagen VN 750 Caravelle, a Kia K2700, a Toyota Avanza, and a Ford Ranger. Further forensic analysis of the company's financial activities revealed that SA Scrum Assembly received 45 separate payments from the UIF, yet there was a conspicuous absence of any verifiable proof that these funds were utilized for the intended purpose of paying employee salaries. Instead, the investigation points to a pattern where funds were rerouted through various other accounts, strongly suggesting a sophisticated money-laundering operation designed to conceal the illicit origins of the money. The SIU's probe also confirmed that Mngomezulu personally reaped substantial benefits from this fraudulent scheme, with evidence showing he personally received over R5 million through multiple transactions directly linked to the misappropriated Ters funds. In response to these alarming findings, the SIU formally approached the Special Tribunal in November 2025, lodging an application for preservation orders concerning the identified properties, vehicles, and bank accounts. The President of the Special Tribunal, Judge Margaret Victor, subsequently granted an interim order, which strictly prohibits Mngomezulu from selling, transferring, leasing, or in any way dealing with the seized assets while the legal proceedings are ongoing and a final determination is pending. This action was taken under the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had authorized the SIU to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of improper receipt of UIF Ters payments, including the submission of fraudulent applications and the underlying causes of such administrative failures. The SIU remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring accountability for individuals who exploit public funds for personal gain, particularly funds intended to support workers during challenging economic periods. The unit also pledged to refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for potential criminal prosecution. Furthermore, the SIU is empowered to initiate civil legal actions in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to rectify any discovered wrongdoing and to recover financial losses incurred by the state, including payments made for services that were never rendered





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SIU UIF Fraud Asset Freeze Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu

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