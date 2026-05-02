SIU Recovers R1.7 Billion and Overhauls NSFAS Amidst Tender Irregularities

The Special Investigating Unit’s probe into NSFAS has led to the recovery of R1.7 billion in misallocated funds and a sweeping reform of the scheme’s operations, including a shift to direct student payments and a new governance structure. The investigation revealed weaknesses in the intermediary model and MOA governance that enabled financial abuse.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has made significant strides in recovering misallocated funds and reforming the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ( NSFAS ) following a comprehensive investigation into irregularities surrounding student funding .

Over R1.7 billion has been successfully reclaimed, prompting a substantial overhaul of NSFAS’s operational procedures and governance structures. The investigation, initiated under Proclamation R.88 of 2022, pinpointed two key vulnerabilities that facilitated widespread financial abuse: the use of Solution Provider intermediaries and inadequately governed memoranda of agreement (MOAs) with educational institutions. These weaknesses created opportunities for overcharging students and exploiting the system through the billing of nonexistent accommodation – commonly referred to as ‘ghost beds’.

The Minister of Higher Education, Siviwe Gwarube, detailed these findings in response to parliamentary questions posed by Imraan-Moosa, an MP from Al Jama-ah. She emphasized that the SIU’s investigation directly linked the Solution Provider model and weak MOA governance to the R1.7 billion misallocation. A pivotal reform implemented in response is the transition to a direct payment model.

Starting in 2026, NSFAS will directly disburse allowances and accommodation payments to students and accredited service providers, effectively eliminating the intermediary layer that previously enabled financial exploitation. Furthermore, all MOAs with institutions have been revised to incorporate more robust reconciliation requirements, enhanced verification of student registration data, and clear financial accountability clauses. These changes aim to prevent future instances of overcharging and ensure responsible use of student funds.

The overhaul extends beyond operational adjustments to encompass significant changes at the governance level. The previous board was dissolved, and the former chief executive’s contract was terminated following the conclusions of the Werksmans Report. A new board was appointed in March 2025, tasked with implementing a comprehensive turnaround strategy focused on bolstering financial integrity and strengthening internal controls. The SIU investigation is still ongoing, and efforts to hold implicated individuals and entities accountable are continuing.

Beyond addressing the immediate financial irregularities, the government is also tackling the broader challenge of access to higher education. Despite the improvements to the funding system, many qualified students – including those with strong academic records – are still unable to secure places at universities or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. To address this, legislation for a national Central Application Service is slated to be presented to Parliament in 2026.

This service is designed to streamline the application process, improve placement coordination, and bridge the information gaps that currently hinder qualified students from finding available spaces within the post-secondary education system. Students who are unable to find university placement are being actively encouraged to consider TVET colleges, where they can access funded occupational and vocational programs on the same basis as university students.

The government is also working to expand system capacity through the establishment of new universities in Ekurhuleni and Hammanskraal, focusing on areas with high demand for skilled professionals. However, proposals to extend NSFAS funding to private higher education institutions or integrate private colleges into public university structures have been rejected under the current legislative framework.

The Higher Education Act of 1997 restricts NSFAS funding to students enrolled at public institutions, and the minister indicated that there are no immediate plans to amend this legislation. Any such expansion would necessitate a thorough assessment of financial sustainability and quality assurance implications, and is not currently under consideration





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