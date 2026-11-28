The Special Investigating Unit proposes cancelling over 558,000 irregular traffic numbers linked to corruption. The BMIACF details massive fraud involving luxury cars and identity misuse.

The Special Investigating Unit has identified 558,650 traffic register numbers that require immediate cancellation following a comprehensive audit of the National Traffic Information System. These figures were formally presented at a quarterly meeting of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, highlighting a massive scale of administrative irregularities within South Africa's vehicle registration framework.

Volume of Fraudulent Vehicle Registrations

The core of the investigation reveals that hundreds of thousands of vehicle registrations were processed through loopholes or deliberate misconduct in the administrative system. Authorities determined that these numbers should be voided to protect the integrity of the national database and prevent further exploitation of government services.

Also read SIU probes 'fraudulent' registration of cash-bought luxury vehicles

Investigators uncovered significant anomalies in how these registrations were issued. A substantial portion of the flagged numbers were linked to entities that did not actively operate. Specifically, 12,000 traffic register numbers were issued to churches, welfare organizations, and educational institutions that were recorded as inactive.

Further irregularities involved commercial entities. The audit found 25,660 traffic register numbers linked to businesses that lacked the necessary supporting documentation from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission. Additionally, 25,240 numbers were associated with sole proprietorships that were also inactive, suggesting a pattern of using non-operating entities to register vehicles.

Identity and Luxury Vehicle Abuse Patterns

The investigation into traffic register numbers also exposed sophisticated methods used to obscure the identity of the true applicants. Investigators noted that cellphone numbers were repeatedly used across multiple applications to create the illusion of separate entities. The nine most frequently used numbers were linked to a combined 2,458 applications, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of these registrations.

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High-value vehicles were also disproportionately involved in these irregularities. The Special Investigating Unit flagged luxury vehicle registrations that appeared to be processed without proper financing arrangements. This included 31 Bentleys, 26 Maseratis, 21 Lamborghinis, and 14 Ferraris.

Other exotic brands were also affected by these alleged irregularities. The list of flagged luxury cars included eight McLarens and two Aston Martins. These findings suggest that individuals with significant resources may have exploited weaknesses in the system to register high-end assets without following standard financial verification procedures.

Linkages to Government Assistance Programs

Beyond vehicle registration, authorities are examining the potential connections between these irregular traffic numbers and applications for state-funded social assistance. The scope of the inquiry has expanded to include links to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding and Road Accident Fund benefits.

This broader investigation aims to determine if the same networks that exploited the traffic registration system are also using false identities or inactive entities to access government financial support. The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum serves as the central body coordinating this multi-agency response to ensure that all avenues of exploitation are closed.

Enforcement Actions and Legal Proceedings

The Border Management Authority reported concrete enforcement outcomes during the same period. An official was arrested at the Maseru Port of Entry in an intelligence-led operation involving alleged immigration fraud. This arrest was linked to the unlawful processing of 22 passports, demonstrating that corruption permeates various aspects of border control.

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Disciplinary measures are also intensifying within the Border Management Authority. The authority is currently managing 22 disciplinary matters, half of which have been finalized and progressed to the appeal stage. The cases involve serious allegations including aiding and abetting, corruption, misuse of state vehicles, and sexual harassment.

Aiding and abetting is the most prominent category, accounting for 18 of the 22 active matters. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority has assigned a prosecutor to the Beitbridge border fence matter, a project valued at R37 million. The Special Investigating Unit continues its asset recovery work alongside the South African Revenue Service and the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Industry Compliance and Awareness Campaigns

In a separate development concerning security sector compliance, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority raised concerns about illegal employment practices. The authority alleges that some security businesses are deploying foreign nationals who are not legally eligible or registered to work as security officers in South Africa.

Following recent enforcement operations that resulted in arrests, the regulatory authority plans to introduce stricter monitoring tools. This includes an online dashboard to track enforcement operations and arrests, as well as publishing details of companies found to be in violation of employment laws.

Additionally, the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum held a fraud and corruption awareness campaign at O.R. Tambo International Airport on 2 October. Inmates serving sentences for corruption-related offences shared their experiences in an effort to discourage officials from engaging in criminal conduct.

The Border Management Authority also reported that 87% of its officials had submitted security vetting applications. Efforts are continuing to bring the remaining 13% into compliance, ensuring that all staff members meet the rigorous security standards required for their roles in managing national borders.