The Special Investigating Unit continues to trace eight high-value cars, including four Ferraris, linked to Morgan Hangwani Maumela's alleged Tembisa Hospital looting.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is actively tracking eight luxury vehicles that authorities believe were purchased with illicit funds from the alleged Tembisa Hospital looting scandal. These outstanding assets include four Ferraris, three Porsches, and one Bentley, which remain unaccounted for despite broader asset preservation orders already in place. The investigation targets Morgan Hangwani Maumela, the central figure accused of orchestrating the massive theft of medical equipment and supplies from the Gauteng healthcare facility.

Outstanding High-Value Assets Under Investigation

Among the eight vehicles the SIU is currently hunting are a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Porsche 911 GTS, and a Bentley Continental, each with an estimated value exceeding R2 million. These specific models are part of a larger inventory of luxury cars, including Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and a Rolls-Royce, that have already been placed under a preservation order. This initial preservation effort covered assets valued at approximately R300 million, marking one of the most significant asset recovery operations in South African history.

Also read Well-known athletics coach Justin Hand sentenced to eight years in jail

Selby Makgotho, the spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit, confirmed that the SIU-appointed curator is working tirelessly to locate the remaining eight vehicles. Makgotho stated that the curator bonis is pursuing every possible avenue, including legal mechanisms and tips from anonymous whistleblowers. The curator has been given specific instructions to prioritize the recovery of the four Ferraris, three Porsches, and the single Bentley to ensure they are secured before they can be sold or hidden.

Auction of Ferrari SF90 Stradale Sparks Legal Dispute

Recent developments have intensified scrutiny on the asset recovery process following the sale of a blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which had only 350 kilometers on the odometer. The vehicle, valued at approximately R14 million, was sold for R10.1 million at a public auction hosted by BiddersChoice. The auction concluded on November 11, closing out the bidding process despite a last-minute legal challenge from the Maumela family.

Advertisement

The Maumela family, comprising Morgan and his mother, had launched an urgent high court bid to stop the disposal of the Ferrari. They argued that the curator bonis, Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, was selling the vehicle below its true market value. The family claimed that independent valuations and other offers suggested the car could fetch a higher price than the minimum threshold set by the Special Tribunal. However, the family's application was unsuccessful, and they lost the court bid with costs.

Judge Bernard Ngoepe had previously authorized Van Wyk to sell the Ferrari for no less than R9.5 million on August 13. The court order stipulated that proceeds must go into a special interest-bearing trust account to maintain assets under curatorship, with explicit prohibitions against using funds to pay the curator's fees. The family is now seeking leave to appeal the tribunal's decision, challenging the findings on vehicle depreciation and retention costs.

Ongoing Legal Battles and Future Investigations

Morgan Hangwani Maumela is engaged in a separate legal battle in the Johannesburg High Court, where he has applied to rescind a final forfeiture order granted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This order relates to assets worth approximately R325 million, including a Sandton mansion, a property in Hartbeespoort, and homes in Bantry Bay, Cape Town. The NPA is moving to auction these properties, with proceeds designated for the Gauteng Department of Health.

Additional assets subject to these forfeiture proceedings include Lamborghinis, a trailer, and a boat. The SIU has stated that it is cooperating closely with the NPA and other law enforcement agencies to ensure a unified approach to asset recovery. Makgotho emphasized that the NPA's actions in the forfeiture proceedings are not interfering with the SIU's independent operations or its pursuit of the outstanding vehicles.

Advertisement

The SIU has set a clear deadline for the completion of its investigation into the Tembisa Hospital looting, which is scheduled for November 30, 2027. This timeline allows for extensive legal proceedings and asset tracing to recover the full extent of the alleged theft. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on securing the remaining luxury vehicles and ensuring that all illicit gains are returned to the state for public benefit.