The SIU is still hunting eight luxury vehicles belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Morgan Hangwani Maumela, after a Ferrari was auctioned for R10.1m.

The Special Investigating Unit is still pursuing eight luxury vehicles belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Morgan Hangwani Maumela. The outstanding vehicles are four Ferraris, three Porsches and one Bentley.

The SIU believes the vehicles were acquired using proceeds from the alleged looting of Tembisa Hospital. They include a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Porsche 911 GTS and a Bentley Continental, each worth more than R2m. This is despite more than a dozen luxury vehicles already being placed under a preservation order against Maumela. Those vehicles include Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Bentleys and a Rolls-Royce.

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SIU Pursues Outstanding Luxury Assets Worth R300m

They form part of assets valued at about R300m. SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the curator appointed to manage the preserved assets was pursuing all available avenues. These include legal options and information received through anonymous whistleblower reports. Makgotho confirmed the SIU and its curator are hard at work pursuing all eight outstanding vehicles.

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He said the SIU was cooperating and working closely with other law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders. The latest developments come after Maumela's blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale was sold for R10.1m at a public auction. The vehicle was valued at about R14m and had just 350km on the clock. The sale was concluded when the BiddersChoice auction closed on November 11.

It followed the Maumela family's unsuccessful urgent high court bid to stop the vehicle's disposal pending a challenge to the Special Tribunal's sale order. The sale also comes after Maumela lost with costs his court bid to stop the sale at the high court in Pretoria last month. The Maumela family, mainly him and his mother, are seeking to appeal the initial Special Tribunal decision. The family argues the Ferrari was being sold below its market value.

Maumela Family Challenges Ferrari Sale Valuation

It also says the curator did not properly account for its worth. The family's appeal had already been argued, but judgment had not been handed down when the vehicle was auctioned. At the centre of the dispute is the family's contention that curator bonis Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk was seeking to sell the Ferrari for less than its market value. They argued valuations and offers showed it could fetch more than the minimum price authorised by the tribunal.

On August 13, judge Bernard Ngoepe authorised Van Wyk to sell the vehicle for no less than R9.5m. The order directed the proceeds be deposited into a special interest-bearing trust account. The proceeds were to be used towards maintaining assets under curatorship, subject to SIU approval. The order also expressly prohibited the curator from using the proceeds to pay his own fees.

In their application for leave to appeal, the Maumela family challenged the tribunal's findings on the vehicle's depreciation and the costs of retaining it. They also challenged the decision to authorise its sale. The family argued the tribunal accepted the curator's case despite there being no evidence the Ferrari was rapidly losing value. The application stated: Even though there is no evidence that the vehicle is rapidly depreciating, the applicant's application still stands.

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The family further argued the tribunal relied on the ongoing expenses of keeping the Ferrari. It also relied on the possibility that proceeds from its sale could generate returns if invested.

SIU Investigation Deadline Set for November 2027

Meanwhile, the SIU expects to complete its investigation into the alleged looting of Tembisa Hospital next year. The current deadline is set for November 30 2027. Maumela is also embroiled in a separate legal battle in the Johannesburg high court. He has launched an application to rescind an order granting the National Prosecuting Authority a final forfeiture of assets worth about R325m.

The matter awaits a court hearing date. The NPA wants to put a Sandton mansion, a Hartbeespoort property and other properties in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, on sale via auction. Other affected assets include Lamborghinis, a trailer and a boat. The proceeds are to go to the Gauteng department of health.

Makgotho added that the NPA's actions in the separate forfeiture proceedings were not affecting the unit's operations.