SIU Freezes R76.5 Million in Assets Linked to Eskom Fraudster

The Special Investigating Unit has secured a preservation order freezing the assets of businessman Siyabonga Nkosi, accused of overcharging Eskom for electrical relays. The frozen assets include 17 properties and 7 luxury vehicles, totaling R76.5 million.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, effectively freezing assets valued at approximately R76.5 million belonging to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and associated trusts.

This action stems from allegations of significant fraud perpetrated against Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility. Nkosi is accused of inflating the price of essential electrical relays, dramatically increasing costs from a market value of R450 to an exorbitant R50,000 per unit. The investigation reveals a pattern of collusion between Nkosi and employees at Eskom’s Matla and Kusile power stations in Mpumalanga province, enabling the submission of fraudulent invoices and the illicit transfer of millions of Rand.

The lifestyle enjoyed by Nkosi and his wife, Leleti, was conspicuously lavish and frequently documented on social media. Leleti’s posts showcased a life of luxury, featuring expensive vehicles, a substantial cattle herd, and frequent international travel. The couple’s travels included destinations such as France, Greece, the United States, Mauritius, and Egypt, alongside displays of high-end designer goods. This public display of wealth directly contrasts with the alleged fraudulent activities that funded it.

Over a two-year period, from 2021 to 2023, Nkosi amassed a considerable property portfolio consisting of ten luxury properties, including land holdings across three provinces, totaling approximately R50 million. During the same timeframe, he acquired five high-performance vehicles, including two Lamborghini Urus models, further illustrating the scale of his alleged ill-gotten gains.

The preservation order, secured by the SIU, prevents the sale or transfer of Nkosi’s seventeen properties and seven vehicles, ensuring these assets remain available for potential recovery of stolen funds. The order specifically targets assets including a Porsche Macan, a Porsche Panamera GTS, and seven houses purchased prior to the alleged Eskom fraud. Nkosi’s initial property acquisition occurred in February 2021 with a house purchase in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal.

This was followed by the acquisition of two additional properties in Zimbali and Mpumalanga in March 2021, totaling R13.7 million. Further purchases included a house at Molokai Estate in KwaZulu-Natal for R5.7 million and land in Mpumalanga for R4.6 million in April 2021. A significant investment was made in November 2021 with the purchase of a penthouse at Capital on the Park in Sandown, Gauteng, for R13.5 million.

The SIU’s spokesperson, Selby Makgotho, emphasized that the preservation order is a crucial step in safeguarding assets to facilitate the recovery of losses should the SIU’s case prove successful. He explained that the deeds registry has been instructed to register caveats on the properties, and the Road Traffic Management Corporation has been directed to prevent the sale or transfer of the vehicles.

Makgotho further detailed how Eskom officials at Kusile and Matla power stations allegedly manipulated procurement processes, transforming them into a lucrative opportunity for Nkosi’s company. This systemic abuse of power allowed for the inflated pricing of relays and the subsequent misappropriation of funds. The investigation highlights a concerning pattern of corruption within Eskom’s procurement system, where internal employees allegedly colluded with external entities to exploit the organization for personal gain.

The SIU’s actions represent a significant effort to combat corruption and recover stolen assets, sending a clear message that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated. The case underscores the importance of robust oversight and accountability within state-owned enterprises to prevent the misuse of public funds and ensure transparency in procurement processes. The ongoing investigation promises further revelations regarding the extent of the alleged fraud and the individuals involved, potentially leading to further arrests and asset recovery efforts.

The freezing of Nkosi’s assets is a tangible demonstration of the SIU’s commitment to holding perpetrators of corruption accountable and recovering funds for the benefit of the South African public





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SIU Eskom Fraud Corruption Asset Forfeiture

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