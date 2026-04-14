SIU Freezes R19 Million in Assets Linked to Fraudulent TERS Claims

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is continuing its pursuit of funds fraudulently obtained through the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) during the Covid-19 pandemic. A recent investigation has led to a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing assets worth R19 million from a couple involved in a Johannesburg-based home maintenance company, Nako Mang Trading Enterprise. The SIU found that the company fraudulently applied for TERS benefits and diverted funds intended for workers into personal accounts. The investigation also revealed alleged money laundering activities involving the purchase of vehicles and property with the misappropriated funds. The SIU aims to recover over R148 million in losses suffered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) across multiple companies implicated in fraudulent TERS claims.

Six years after the South African government initiated the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme ( TERS ) during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) continues its efforts to recover funds fraudulently obtained through the program. The SIU 's persistent investigation into misuse of TERS funds exemplifies the long-term impact of financial fraud and the ongoing efforts to hold those responsible accountable. This ongoing pursuit highlights the complexities and challenges of investigating and prosecuting financial crimes, particularly those involving large-scale government relief programs designed to support citizens during times of crisis. The need for sustained vigilance and robust oversight mechanisms is emphasized by the continued uncovering of fraudulent activities years after the initial rollout of the TERS program. The SIU 's work underscores the importance of not only recovering misappropriated funds but also deterring future fraudulent behavior and reinforcing public trust in government institutions. The investigation also reveals how the financial benefits allocated under the TERS , which were aimed to alleviate the economic strain on employees and employers during the pandemic, were exploited by individuals seeking personal gain rather than fulfilling the intended purpose of the program.

In its latest endeavor to recover unlawfully acquired assets, the SIU secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze assets valued at R19 million, belonging to a couple involved with Nako Mang Trading Enterprise, a home maintenance company based in Johannesburg. The SIU's investigative findings indicated that the company fraudulently submitted applications for TERS benefits between 2020 and 2023. These fraudulent applications involved the misrepresentation of employment relationships. Crucially, the funds designated for workers were instead diverted into the personal accounts of the company's directors and their associates. This deception deprived employees of the financial support they were entitled to under the TERS program during a period of immense economic uncertainty. The diversion of these funds not only violated the regulations of the TERS but also potentially breached other financial and criminal laws. This case is also a reminder of the various fraudulent techniques used, particularly when financial assistance is given in an emergency situation. The case also reveals the lengths to which individuals will go in order to illegally extract funds from programs, designed to give support during dire situations. The SIU’s investigations are significant in preventing such behavior from happening again in the future.

The SIU's investigation found that Nikluis Manuel, the company director, made cash purchases of vehicles shortly after the UIF payments were made. He also retained a portion of the funds as a “commission.” His wife received over half a million rand from the UIF disbursements, which she subsequently utilized towards property acquisition. This financial pattern of layering and integration is strongly indicative of money laundering, a process aimed at concealing the illegal origins of public funds through investments in both movable and immovable assets. The assets that have been frozen include two residential properties located in Turffontein, Gauteng, as well as an agricultural holding, three substantial vehicles, and a trailer. The SIU has also declared its intention to recoup losses suffered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), with an estimated total exceeding R148 million across multiple companies implicated in fraudulent TERS claims. This comprehensive approach to recovery highlights the SIU's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and restoring financial integrity. The SIU's focus on these types of cases also sends a clear message that fraud will not be tolerated and that those who engage in these crimes will be pursued to the full extent of the law. This concerted effort to recover funds and prosecute those involved underlines the importance of good governance, transparency, and accountability in the administration of public funds, particularly within critical social welfare programs like the TERS





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TERS SIU Fraud Money Laundering UIF

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