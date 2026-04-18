SIU Freezes Assets in R16 Million UIF Fraud Scheme

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order to freeze the assets of SA Scrum Assembly director Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu, following an investigation into a sophisticated R16.3 million fraud scheme involving the Unemployment Insurance Fund's COVID-19 relief scheme. Funds were allegedly misappropriated through ghost employees and money laundering, with the proceeds used for cash purchases of vehicles and acquisition of properties.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) is significantly ramping up its pursuit of individuals and entities that have improperly profited from public resources. This intensified drive for accountability follows a crucial development where the SIU successfully obtained a court order from the Special Tribunal.

This order empowers the SIU to freeze the assets of Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu, a director of SA Scrum Assembly. The company, which operates as a training provider based in Gauteng, is alleged to have received a substantial sum of over R16.3 million from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The SIU has characterized this transaction as part of an elaborate and sophisticated fraud operation. These funds were disbursed under the aegis of the UIF's Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), a program specifically established to provide financial assistance to employees and businesses impacted by the stringent lockdown measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIU’s meticulous investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting a systematic misappropriation of these vital funds. Their findings indicate that the money was diverted through the illicit inclusion of fictitious employees on payrolls, often referred to as ghost employees, and subsequently channeled away from its intended beneficiaries – the workers who were severely affected by the economic fallout of the lockdown.

A thorough examination of financial records, including bank statements, has corroborated the SIU's suspicions. SA Scrum Assembly is shown to have received forty-five separate payments from the UIF. Crucially, there is a stark absence of any verifiable documentation or evidence to suggest that these disbursed funds were actually utilized for the payment of employee salaries, which was the core purpose of the TERS program.

Instead, the investigation points to a pattern where these funds were transferred through a series of other bank accounts, strongly suggesting a deliberate money-laundering scheme designed to obscure the illicit origin and subsequent movement of the misappropriated public money. The gravity of the alleged financial misconduct is further underscored by the extensive personal acquisitions made by Mr. Mngomezulu and his company in the immediate aftermath of receiving these UIF funds.

During the period spanning from 2020 to 2022, a pattern of lavish spending has been identified. Mr. Mngomezulu allegedly engaged in a spree of high-value purchases, notably acquiring several vehicles outright with cash. Beyond personal vehicle acquisitions, the investigation has revealed that both Mr. Mngomezulu, in his personal capacity, and SA Scrum Assembly jointly acquired four significant immovable properties.

These properties, predominantly located in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, are believed to have been purchased using the very funds that were fraudulently obtained from the UIF, further emphasizing the direct link between the alleged fraud and the accumulation of personal wealth and company assets through illicit means. The SIU's commitment to recovering these misappropriated public funds and bringing those responsible to justice remains a paramount objective.

The freezing of assets is a critical step in preventing further dissipation of these funds and in building a strong case for their eventual recovery. The SIU continues to conduct its investigations with diligence and thoroughness, aiming to ensure that public funds are protected and utilized for their intended purposes, thereby upholding public trust and accountability in governmental financial dealings.





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SIU UIF Fraud Asset Freeze Corruption

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