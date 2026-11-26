The North Gauteng High Court has ordered the SIU-appointed curator to reveal the buyer and details of the R10.1 million Ferrari sale, as businessman Hangwani Maumela continues his legal challenge against the auction.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the SIU -appointed curator to disclose the identity of the person who bought businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela's Ferrari at auction.

The order, granted on Thursday, November 26, 2026, compels the curator to provide Maumela's legal team with full details of the transaction. The ruling comes as Maumela's legal battle over the sale of the luxury vehicle continues. The court order specifically requires the curator to disclose five key pieces of information.

Also read SIU Defends Sale of Hangwani Maumela's Ferrari as Cost-Saving Measure

These are the identity of the purchaser, the purchase price, the date and terms of the sale, the whereabouts of the vehicle, and the whereabouts of the proceeds from the sale. Maumela had approached the court seeking transparency about the transaction involving the 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which was sold at auction for R10.1 million on November 11. The Ferrari, belonging to the MHR Maumela Family Trust, was among several luxury assets placed under preservation in September 2025.

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Tribunal Authorizes Ferrari Sale

This followed an SIU investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital. The 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale was originally purchased by the trust in April 2022 for R10,109,313.89, excluding VAT. In August 2026, the Special Tribunal authorised the SIU-appointed curator, Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, to sell the vehicle for no less than R9.5 million. The curator had argued that keeping the expensive sports car in storage was becoming increasingly costly, with expenses relating to storage, insurance and maintenance.

The tribunal agreed that selling the vehicle and investing the proceeds would help preserve its value while the related civil proceedings continued. The Ferrari was subsequently auctioned by Bidders Choice, with bidding opening at R8 million before the vehicle fetched R10.1 million on November 11. The proceeds were supposed to be deposited into an interest-bearing trust account under the tribunal's preservation arrangements.

The curator's lawyer, Jannie Lubbe SC, told the court that the sale had been completed and the money had been received, although the vehicle had not yet been delivered to the purchaser. Maumela and the trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust have been challenging the decision to sell the Ferrari. They argued that the curator did not have the necessary authority to dispose of the vehicle without complying with the conditions of the preservation order.

Legal Challenge Over Preservation

They have also disputed the curator's argument that the vehicle was rapidly depreciating in value, maintaining that it was covered by a manufacturer's maintenance plan. Their legal challenge continued even after an earlier urgent application to stop the auction was dismissed by the Pretoria High Court. The latest application sought greater transparency about the transaction, particularly who purchased the vehicle, how much was paid and what would happen to the Ferrari following the auction.

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Maumela also accused the curator of acting in bad faith by proceeding with the auction while his application was pending. The SIU has defended the sale, saying keeping the luxury vehicle in storage for almost a year would have resulted in unnecessary maintenance, insurance and operational costs. SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said keeping the vehicle in the curator's possession for almost a year without it being driven was imprudent, given the costs of maintaining and insuring an expensive luxury vehicle.

SIU Defends Purchase Transaction

The unit said the sale was carried out in compliance with a Special Tribunal order. Makgotho also said the SIU had conducted due diligence and was satisfied that the purchase money was not proceeds of crime or corruption. He said the SIU wanted to prevent Maumela from potentially using a proxy or friend to buy back the vehicle.

The SIU has previously said it conducted due diligence on the buyer and was satisfied that the purchaser was not a person of interest to the unit. The investigation concerns alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital, where approximately R2 billion is suspected to have been looted through irregular procurement processes. The SIU has been pursuing the preservation and recovery of assets allegedly linked to the suspected corruption, including luxury vehicles, properties and investments.

Investigation Into Alleged Looting Continues

The matter has also been referred to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, with progress reportedly made in the investigations. The latest court order gives Maumela's legal team access to information about the Ferrari's purchaser and the circumstances surrounding its sale. The legal battle over the vehicle continues as the SIU pursues its broader investigation into the alleged looting of state funds.