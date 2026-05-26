SIU Closes in on Controversial Businessman Thapelo Buthelezi

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is pursuing millions of rands from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi, who has disappeared and missed his court appearances. The SIU has frozen two properties linked to Buthelezi and is seeking to claw back R532-million from his companies for ambulance services provided in the Free State under unlawful contracts.

Disappearing paperwork and a slew of illegally awarded multimillion-rand Free State contracts are all part of the Special Investigating Unit ’s quest to claw back millions from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi – who is nowhere to be found.

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the Special Tribunal’s order to freeze upmarket property in Meyersdal Nature Estate, Alberton, Gauteng, linked to businessman Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi. A property in a luxury estate in Meyersdal, Gauteng, and a farm in Parys have been frozen as the SIU began to claw back R532-million from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi’s companies for ambulance services provided in the Free State under unlawful contracts.

Last year, the Special Tribunal ruled against Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies, declaring the Free State Department of Health’s award of multimillion-rand contracts for inter-facility emergency medical services unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional. All these companies are linked to Buthelezi, who seems to have disappeared and missed his last two appearances before the court and the Special Tribunal. Buthelezi EMS landed these contracts shortly after a multimillion-rand aeromedical service contract in the Free State came to an end.

This contract has also been set aside by the Special Tribunal in a separate case with an order allowing the SIU to recover funds. Another Buthelezi company, Buthelezi HEMS, was part of a joint venture in the case. In the end, the bill racked up by the Joint Venture was R212-million for a three-year contract running between 2015 and 2018.

These included operating fees for the first service operating from Bloemfontein: R55,568,677.39; Aero-Medical Services operating from Bethlehem R35,495,360.10; Operating fees for two helicopters came to R91,154,037.49; Fee increases came to R671,359.74; payment for excess hours flown was R4,782,015.00; extended contract fees were R10,683,401.22; renovation of the various helipads and construction of a hangar (construction-related work) cost R7,950,000.00 and further construction costs paid to sub-contractors were R6,041,479.31. This judgment further detailed how missing paperwork hampered the SIU’s investigation.

In the case, Judge David Mashile also remarked that as a seasoned bidder of public contracts, the representatives of the joint venture, which included Buthelezi, were aware that serious irregularities had taken place, ‘but chose to look the other way to ensure that the outcome was achieved’. Shortly after this contract came to an end in 2018, Buthelezi EMS landed lucrative state tenders worth hundreds of millions of rands to run hospital and clinic transfer services in the Free State and North West.

In 2025, the SIU concluded civil proceedings to review and set aside these irregular tenders awarded to Buthelezi EMS for the transport of patients between hospitals and clinics, as well as the subsequent contract. Under this contract, the Free State Health Department paid a staggering R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked to Buthelezi, despite having no valid contracts in place. R40,619,506.40, Buthelezi One Stop EMS R4,739,819.04, Buthelezi EMS R305,196,897.00 and B EMS R182,233,548.12.

In May last year, Buthelezi EMS and its associated companies were ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received and profit made under the unlawful contracts. SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said that on 6 May 2025, the Special Tribunal’s registrar served an order on Buthelezi via email. He acknowledged receipt on 15 May, but disputed some time frames.

However, he did not comply with the order to submit audited financial statements. This led to a virtual judicial case management meeting on 12 September 2025, during which contempt proceedings were initiated against him. In his affidavit, Buthelezi acknowledged the order, but cited financial constraints and lack of legal representation as reasons for his non-compliance. Makgotho said that at the next hearing, on 23 January 2026, Buthelezi failed to appear.

The Tribunal issued an interdict in favour of the SIU, freezing one of Buthelezi’s assets, a farm near Parys in the Free State that is registered under the name of Buthelezi EMS. On 24 March 2026, the matter regarding the Meyersdal property was heard, and again, Buthelezi failed to appear or bring his legal representatives





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Special Investigating Unit Thapelo Buthelezi Free State Department Of Health Unlawful Contracts Controversial Businessman Ambulance Services Meyersdal Nature Estate Parys Alberton Gauteng Bloemfontein Bethlehem Joint Venture Aeromedical Service Contract Hospital And Clinic Transfer Services Freeze Upmarket Property Freeze Farm Near Parys Unprocedural And Unconstitutional Irregular Tenders Civil Proceedings Audited Statements Financial Statements Legal Representation Financial Constraints Contempt Proceedings Interdict Virtual Judicial Case Management Meeting Acknowledged Receipt Disputed Some Time Frames Non-Compliance Farm Near Parys Buthelezi EMS Buthelezi HEMS Joint Venture In The Case Operating Fees Aero-Medical Services Operating Fees For Two Helicopters Fee Increases Payment For Excess Hours Flown Extended Contract Fees Renovation Of The Various Helipads And Constru Construction-Related Work Further Construction Costs Paid To Sub-Contrac R532 789 770.12 R40 619 506.40 R4 739 819.04 R305 196 897.00 R182 233 548.12 R55 568 677.39 R35 495 360.10 R91 154 037.49 R671 359.74 R4 782 015.00 R10 683 401.22 R7 950 000.00 R6 041 479.31 R212 000 000.00 R532 789 770.12 R40 619 506.40 R4 739 819.04 R305 196 897.00 R182 233 548.12

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