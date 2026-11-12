SIU Auctions Hangwani Maumela Ferrari Amid R900m Fraud Probe

The Special Investigating Unit begins liquidating luxury assets linked to Hangwani Maumela to recover funds from a nearly R900 million tender fraud scheme in South Africa.

The Special Investigating Unit has initiated the liquidation of luxury vehicles belonging to Hangwani Maumela to recover funds allegedly stolen through irregular government contracts. This action marks a significant step in the recovery process for the nearly R900 million suspected to have been embezzled via Tembisa Hospital tenders. The move follows a High Court decision that prevented Maumela from selling one of his prized assets, a Ferrari, thereby allowing state authorities to take control of the vehicle for auction purposes.

Ferrari SF90 Sale and High Court Intervention

The first major asset to enter the auction market is a Ferrari SF90, which has now gone under the hammer after legal efforts by the defendant were overturned. The High Court explicitly stopped Maumela's bid to sell the vehicle independently, ensuring that the asset remains under state supervision for the purposes of restitution. The auctioneer responsible for this sale, Jan Le Roux of Bidders Choice, confirmed that the process is now underway to transfer ownership of the high-performance sports car to a new buyer.

Also read Hangwani Maumela’s luxury Ferrari auctioned for R10million

This specific legal intervention highlights the severity of the allegations against Maumela and the commitment of the Special Investigating Unit to prevent the dissipation of assets. By blocking the private sale, the court ensured that the value of the Ferrari would not be lost to the alleged fraudster but instead returned to the public purse. The vehicle is believed to have been purchased directly with proceeds linked to the irregular financial dealings surrounding the hospital infrastructure projects.

Liquidation of Additional Luxury Fleet

Beyond the Ferrari, the auction house Bidders Choice has confirmed it is in possession of several other expensive vehicles seized from Maumela. The auctioneer, Jan Le Roux, has indicated that he is currently waiting for the final authorization from the Special Investigating Unit to proceed with selling the remaining inventory. This collection includes a substantial number of high-end luxury automobiles that were seized as part of the broader investigation into the tender scandal.

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Roux provided a specific inventory of the remaining cars available for liquidation, listing four Lamborghinis, two Bentleys, and a Golf car. The presence of such a diverse and expensive fleet underscores the scale of wealth accumulation attributed to Maumela during the period under investigation. Each of these vehicles represents a portion of the alleged R900 million shortfall that the state is attempting to recover through these asset disposal mechanisms.

Impact on Tender Fraud Recovery Efforts

The ongoing auction process serves as a critical mechanism for the Special Investigating Unit to recoup public funds lost to alleged corruption. By systematically converting seized assets into cash, the unit aims to minimize the financial impact of the irregular Tembisa Hospital tenders on the South African healthcare system. The sale of the Ferrari and the upcoming auctions of the Lamborghinis and Bentleys represent tangible steps toward justice for the taxpayers who funded the infrastructure projects.

As the auctioneer awaits the green light to auction the remaining four Lamborghinis and two Bentleys, the public and financial markets will be watching closely to see the final valuations achieved. The transparency of this process is essential to maintaining confidence in the integrity of public procurement processes in the future. The Special Investigating Unit continues to work diligently to ensure that all proceeds from these sales are accounted for and directed toward the appropriate restitution channels.