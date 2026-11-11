SITA Names New Executive Leaders In Digital Transformation Drive

SITA appoints Itumeleng Draaijer and Portia Matsena to lead strategy and digital initiatives, boosting the agency's capacity to serve South Africa's changing tech landscape.

SITA has announced fresh leadership appointments as part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen executive management and support South Africa's digital transformation agenda. The agency has named Itumeleng Draaijer as Executive: Strategy and Corporate Services and Portia Matsena as Chief Digital Officer, both effective from November 2026.

New Executive Team Strengthens Corporate Strategy

Itumeleng Draaijer brings more than two decades of professional and managerial experience in corporate strategy, organisational performance, stakeholder relations and business operations. Prior roles include leadership positions at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the South African Bureau of Standards, the National Prosecuting Authority and Accenture.

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Her expertise will guide SITA's strategic direction and corporate service delivery, ensuring that the agency's internal processes align with national technology priorities and stakeholder expectations.

Chief Digital Officer Drives Emerging Technology Adoption

Portia Matsena, also joining the executive team in November, has an equally extensive career spanning banking, government, ICT and digital transformation. She has held senior roles at Absa, BankservAfrica, Gijima, the South African Post Office and has previously served at SITA.

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Matsena will helm the Agency's digital transformation agenda, focusing on responsible adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and ensuring that such innovations translate into practical public value.

Strategic Vision From Managing Director Magatho Mello

Managing Director Magatho Mello underscored the importance of these appointments. "The work of stabilising SITA is inseparable from preparing it to serve government in a rapidly changing digital era," he said. "These appointments are about building an executive team that can govern responsibly, execute with discipline and understand the significance of SITA's mandate to the country."

Mello added that the new executives would deepen organisational accountability, build institutional confidence and support the broader government digital transformation programme. He emphasised that technology must deliver practical public value, protect South Africa's digital interests and enable the state to serve people more effectively.

Implications for South Africa's Digital Infrastructure

With Draaijer and Matsena at the helm, SITA is positioned to advance its mandate of supporting national ICT initiatives and improving digital service delivery. Their combined experience brings fresh capital, strategic focus and technology governance that are expected to accelerate the rollout of citizen‑centric digital services, strengthen data protection frameworks and foster innovation ecosystems across the country.

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The appointments also signal a broader commitment by the South African government to reinforce the capacity of state‑owned technology entities. By aligning executive leadership with emerging technology trends, SITA aims to ensure that national infrastructure remains resilient, secure and scalable.

Next Steps and Ongoing Developments

Formal integration of the new executives will begin in November 2026, with a phased approach to policy review, stakeholder engagement and technology assessment. SITA plans to present a consolidated roadmap for digital transformation at its upcoming annual review, scheduled for early 2027.

Stakeholders are expected to collaborate closely with the new leadership to set measurable goals for AI adoption, cybersecurity, and service delivery, ensuring that the Agency's initiatives remain transparent and accountable to both the public and private sectors.