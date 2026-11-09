Sita Completes Executive Rebuild with New Chief Digital Officer and Strategy Head

State IT Agency Sita finalizes six senior appointments led by MD Magatho Mello to stabilize operations after years of leadership churn and irregular spending. The new team aims to modernize services following a government investigation.

The State IT Agency has finalized a comprehensive rebuild of its executive leadership team by appointing a chief digital officer and a head of strategy. These two hires complete a series of six senior appointments made during the current financial year, marking a decisive shift away from the leadership instability that plagued the organization for years.

Executive Appointments Stabilize Leadership

Portia Matsena joins the State IT Agency as chief digital officer in November, bringing extensive experience from the financial and telecommunications sectors. She previously served as the CIO at payments clearing house BankservAfrica and held the position of chief digital officer at Gijima. Her background also includes acting as the group CIO at the South African Post Office and serving as the managing director for cash at Absa Bank.

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Itumeleng Draaijer assumes the role of executive for strategy and corporate services in the same month. Draaijer arrives with a diverse portfolio of leadership roles at major institutions including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the South African Bureau of Standards, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the global consultancy Accenture.

Addressing Past Leadership Failures

These appointments are part of a broader effort overseen by Managing Director Magatho Mello to rectify systemic issues identified in a previous government investigation. The probe revealed that excessive leadership churn had left 86% of managing director-level roles filled in an acting capacity at the lowest point of the crisis.

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The investigation also uncovered significant financial irregularities, flagging more than R2 billion in irregular expenditure spread across four audited years. Furthermore, the analysis of procurement processes showed that one in four tenders never resulted in an award, creating a backlog of administrative failures that hampered operational efficiency.

Procurement Delays and Operational Bottlenecks

Beyond the leadership void, the State IT Agency struggled with severe delays in contract adjudication and contracting processes. The oldest procurement matters were found to be stuck in adjudication for extended periods, while the average time for contracting exceeded 400 days.

Mello stated that the work of stabilizing the agency is inseparable from preparing it to serve the government in a rapidly changing digital era. The focus is now on building a competent team capable of navigating complex technological demands while restoring financial discipline and procedural compliance.

Broader Six-Person Executive Team

Matsena and Draaijer join five other executives appointed by Mello to strengthen various critical departments within the State IT Agency. Chief Financial Officer Yolande van Biljon provides oversight for financial operations, while Phumzile Njoko leads supply chain management to address procurement inefficiencies.

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Gabaiphiwe Tabane has taken on the role of client engagement executive, aiming to improve relationships with government stakeholders. Bongumusa Kumalo serves as the executive for networks, cloud, and platforms, ensuring the technical infrastructure meets modern standards.

The complete overhaul of the senior management team signals a clear intent to move past the controversies of the past. By installing experienced leaders with proven track records in both the public and private sectors, the State IT Agency aims to restore confidence in its ability to deliver essential IT services to the government.