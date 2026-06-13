Sisters Sara-Lee and Abigail Bottger to Represent South Africa at Canoe Polo World Championships

Abigail and Sara-Lee Bottger, sisters from Benoni, have been selected for South Africa's U21 women's canoe polo team for the ICF World Championships in Germany. They aim for a top-eight finish on their senior debut, drawing on years of training and a close bond.

Sara-Lee and Abigail Bottger, sisters from Benoni, South Africa , are set to represent their country at the ICF Canoe Polo World Championships in Germany this September.

The duo, aged 16 and 18 respectively, have been selected for the national U21 women's team, marking their debut at the senior world championship level. Their journey from the chilly waters of Homestead Dam to the sweltering European summer is a testament to years of dedication, training, and a shared passion for a sport that combines kayaking, ball handling, and teamwork.

For the Bottger sisters, this opportunity is not just about personal achievement but also about inspiring the next generation of athletes in South Africa. Abigail, a goalkeeper, and Sara-Lee, a shooter, first discovered canoe polo five years ago and quickly became enamored with its unique blend of skill, physicality, and camaraderie. They have since competed in club, provincial, and national tournaments, and previously represented South Africa at the Junior World Championships in Ireland in 2023.

Now, they are honored to earn their first senior national caps together. We have both played in club, provincial and national tournaments over the last five years and represented South Africa at the junior championships in Ireland, said Sara-Lee. But the world championships are where the best in the world compete, and to be considered among them is such an honor.

We have been training for this opportunity for a long time and are grateful to be travelling with such an incredible team, which amazingly includes both of us. Preparation for the championships has intensified in recent months, with the sisters balancing gym sessions, on-water training, and tactical analysis. Studying footage from previous world championships has become a key part of their routine.

All world championships have been broadcast and recorded on YouTube since 2002, so we spend a lot of time reviewing games, Sara-Lee explained. We also train on the water regularly and go to the gym about three times a week. The main focus lately has been fitness because many of the European, Asian and Oceanic teams have access to incredible resources and equipment, and we need to keep up with them.

Their mother, Olga, described the pair as best friends whose close bond brings out the best in each other. Sara is an outstanding shooter who can jostle with extraordinary skill, while Abigail is a goalkeeper who guides the team through difficult situations and strategies. By excelling in their respective roles, they motivate each other to become better players and stronger teammates.

Part of a national squad of eight players, the Bottger sisters are targeting a top-eight finish in Germany but believe the experience itself will be invaluable as the team makes its first steps on the world stage. We would love to finish in the top eight, which would be an incredible achievement for a team making its world championship debut, Abigail said.

Whatever the result, we hope to pave the way for many young athletes who will follow in the future. Sara-Lee added, Anything is possible when you have the support of people who love you and believe in you. The sisters journey highlights the growing participation of women and girls in canoe polo, a sport that brings together unique skills and fosters lasting friendships.

For the Bottger family, this moment is the culmination of years of sacrifice, early mornings at the dam, and unwavering support. As the sisters prepare to take on the world, they carry with them the hopes of a nation and the pride of representing South Africa on an international platform.

The ICF Canoe Polo World Championships will take place from September 15 to 20, and the Bottger sisters are ready to compete against the best in the world, knowing that their bond and determination can lead to extraordinary achievements. Their story inspires not only aspiring canoe polo players but also anyone who believes in the power of family, teamwork, and perseverance.

With each paddle stroke and save, they are writing a new chapter in South African sports history, proving that from the local dam to the world stage, dreams can indeed come true





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