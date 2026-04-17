Sister Sentenced to Life Plus Five Years for Raping Younger Brother and Exposing Him to Pornography

A 28-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus five years for the rape of her eight-year-old brother and exposing him to pornographic material between 2022 and 2024 in Osizweni, Newcastle. The abuse was discovered after a school presentation encouraged the boy to speak out.

A devastating case of betrayal and abuse has resulted in a severe sentence for a 28-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa . The Madadeni Regional Court has handed down a life sentence plus an additional five years to the accused for horrific acts of rape and the exposure of a minor to pornography.

The perpetrator, who violated the profound trust placed in her as an older sister, targeted her younger brother over a period spanning from 2022 to 2024 in the Osizweni area of Newcastle. Her guilty plea to numerous counts of rape and the distribution of explicit material underscored the gravity of her offenses. The young victim was a mere eight years old when these abhorrent acts began, enduring them for two years before they were brought to light.

According to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused not only committed these heinous crimes but also actively threatened her brother into silence, demanding he conceal her actions. The courageous disclosure of these offenses occurred in 2024, prompted by a school presentation. During this educational session, students were educated on the importance of reporting any inappropriate touching of their private parts. This vital information empowered the young victim to confide in his mother, leading to his immediate referral to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

At the TCC, he received crucial medical and psychosocial support. During the sentencing proceedings, prosecutor Zama Zikalala powerfully argued in aggravation of the sentence, highlighting the accused's profound abuse of her position of trust as the victim's older sister. This familial bond, intended to be a source of safety and protection, was instead exploited for sinister purposes.

The court's decision to impose a life sentence for the rape offenses reflects the extreme brutality and the lasting psychological damage inflicted upon the child. The additional five-year sentence for exposing a minor to pornographic material further emphasizes the court's zero-tolerance approach to such transgressions. Furthermore, the accused has been declared unfit to possess a firearm, a measure designed to protect the public from future harm.

Ramkisson-Kara reiterated the NPA's unwavering commitment to combating sexual violence, particularly against children, stating that it remains a paramount priority. Thuthuzela Care Centres, she noted, continue to play an indispensable role in providing comprehensive support to victims of sexual offenses, offering a vital lifeline during their recovery. The court's stringent judgment sends a clear message that such egregious acts will be met with the full force of the law, aiming to deter future perpetrators and offer a measure of justice to the victims.





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