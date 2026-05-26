Sisisi Tolashe Resigns from ANC Leadership and Parliament

Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has been ordered to resign from both the party's top leadership structures and parliament, after being found guilty on four counts by the ANC integrity commission. The integrity commission decided on her removal from leading the Women's League, citing the abuse of women as the greatest issue.

Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has been ordered to resign from both the party's top leadership structures and parliament, after being found guilty on four counts by the ANC integrity commission.

The integrity commission decided on her removal from leading the Women's League, citing the abuse of women as the greatest issue. The Women's League is expected to convene an urgent meeting to discuss Tolashe's resignation and the leadership vacuum her departure will leave behind. The move follows a weekend meeting of the ANC's national executive committee, which fully endorsed the integrity commission's report and escalated the matter further by referring it to the party's national disciplinary committee.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that his office would now move to implement the resolution. Tolashe has been engulfed by scandal in recent months, including a fallout over a controversial Chinese vehicle donation, allegations of mistreatment involving a household food aide, and scrutiny over appointments made during her tenure as social development minister





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ANC Integrity Commission National Executive Committee National Disciplinary Committee Sisisi Tolashe Women's League Chinese Vehicle Donation Misconduct Allegations Appointments Made During Her Tenure As Social

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