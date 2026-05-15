Sisisi Tolashe Dismissed as Social Development Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Sisisi Tolashe from her ministerial post after months of allegations, including corruption, misuse of public funds, unfair labour practices, and failure to declare gifts.

Axed minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe . Picture: Business Day/President Cyril Ramaphosa said his decision to fire beleaguered social development minister Sisisi Tolashe on Thursday was well considered and that he had given her ample opportunity to respond to all allegations against her.

The president dismissed the ANC Women’s League president from her ministerial post after months of allegations, including corruption, the misuse of public funds, unfair labour practices and failure to declare gifts. Tolashe’s dismissal is seen as a bold move by the president, as she and the women’s league were key in his election as ANC president. The timing of her dismissal, a few months before crucial local government elections, could see the ANC concede political mileage to its opponents.

Among other alleged misdeeds, Tolashe failed to declare luxury SUVs donated to the league, engaged in improper hiring practices and exploited department staff for personal gain. Ramaphosa appointed the minister of the presidency responsible for women, youth & persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, to act in her place until a permanent replacement is appointed.

So, for various reports in the media, as well as representations in parliament, I requested the then minister of social development to furnish me with a report on all these matters. After considering the minister’s submissions and mindful of the conduct expected of members of the executive, he decided to remove Tolashe from her position in terms of section 91(2) of the constitution.

Opposition parties and GNU partners welcomed Tolashe’s removal, describing it as a necessary step toward restoring public trust in a department responsible for billions of rand in social grant payments. For the 2026/27 financial year, the department of social development was allocated R292.8bn for social grants, amounting to about R24.4bn a month for more than 26-million beneficiaries. Tolashe was accused of receiving two luxury BAIC Beijing X55 SUVs from Chinese officials and allegedly failing to declare them to parliament.

Instead, she registered them in her children’s names. Appearing before the ANC integrity commission in April, Tolashe said the vehicles were kept in her family’s names to safeguard them in case ANC Women’s League assets were frozen. The DA and ActionSA later opened criminal cases and filed ethics complaints against her over allegations that she misled the National Assembly about the vehicles’ ownership and origin.

It was also alleged that a government-paid aide had been used by Tolashe as a private live-in nanny for her grandchildren. There were also claims that part of the worker’s salary was diverted to her family. Daily Maverick previously reported that Tolashe’s daughter allegedly pocketed half of the worker’s R15,000 monthly salary. Further allegations included irregular staff appointments and the misuse of public funds linked to a New York trip that reportedly cost taxpayers R3m.

The DA notes the interim appointment made by the president, but calls on him to urgently make a permanent appointment to the department of social development. South Africans deserve a competent and credible minister who can lead this critical department with integrity, stability and a clear focus on serving vulnerable people who depend on its support





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Sisisi Tolashe Social Development Minister Corruption Misuse Of Public Funds Unfair Labour Practices Failure To Declare Gifts ANC Women’S League ANC President Local Government Elections Luxury Suvs Improper Hiring Practices Exploited Department Staff Government-Paid Aide Private Live-In Nanny Diverted Part Of Worker’S Salary New York Trip Public Funds ANC Integrity Commission Criminal Cases Ethics Complaints ANC Women’S League Assets DA Actionsa Minister Of The Presidency Responsible For Wom Youth & Persons With Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga Public Service Administration Processes Public Trust Social Grant Payments Vulnerable Citizens Capable Ethical And Developmental State Accountability Ethical Cloud Social Wage Non-Interest Spending Phathiwe Ndleleni Community Issues And Civic Organisation South

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