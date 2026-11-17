Sipho Tshabalala receives a life sentence for rapes committed in March 2022, shortly after his parole release. The court added him to the sexual offenders register.

Sipho Tshabalala has been sentenced to life imprisonment for two counts of rape that occurred on March 13, 2022. The sentencing follows a comprehensive investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit, which confirmed the details of the violent assault.

Tshabalala Convicted of Rape

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Sipho Tshabalala was found guilty of raping a 36-year-old woman who was targeted shortly after leaving a car wash with friends. The court determined that he forcibly dragged the victim into his residence where the assault took place, leading to his conviction on both counts of rape.

Parole Violation and Recidivism

Police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane confirmed that Sipho Tshabalala committed these recent offenses shortly after being released on parole. The court noted that he had previously served a 10-year sentence for a similar offense, making this a clear case of recidivism.

Added to Sexual Offenders Register

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The judicial ruling explicitly ordered that Sipho Tshabalala be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders. In addition to the life sentence, the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm, effectively stripping him of the right to own any weapons while incarcerated.

Detailed Timeline of the Attack

Jabu Ndubane provided a detailed timeline of the incident which began on March 13, 2022, at approximately 01:00 am. The victim was initially at a car wash with friends before returning home alone, where Sipho Tshabalala followed her and offered to accompany her.

Impact of FCS Unit Investigation

The case was assigned to the investigators from the family violence, child protection and sexual offence unit who pursued the matter to conclusion. Their work led to Sipho Tshabalala being convicted in court, resulting in the severe life imprisonment sentence and registration on the sexual offenders list.