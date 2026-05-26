Sipho Pityana's application for leave to appeal against the Pretoria High Court's March 2023 judgment was rejected

The Pretoria High Court has rejected Sipho Pityana 's application for leave to appeal against a March decision that upheld Absa 's decision to remove him from its board in 2021.

Pityana maintains his removal was unlawful and influenced by an informal process, which allegedly deemed him unfit to become Absa chair without a fair hearing. He had petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal but was refused leave to appeal last month. The court found that Absa had acted rationally in removing him from the board in November 2021. Pityana denies any wrongdoing and claims a fair hearing would have prevented his removal.

He was expected to take over from retiring Wendy Lucas-Bull as chair of Absa in 2021, but the appointment was derailed after the PA's deputy governor approached former Absa CEO Maria Ramos about the circumstances of Pityana's resignation from AngloGold Ashanti. Absa ultimately relied on the Companies Act to remove Pityana, citing a breakdown in trust, reputational concerns and a conflict of interest.

The judgment found that the court applied the legal principles incorrectly, but did not arrive at a different conclusion. Pityana's legal team argued that the previous decision was incorrect, while Absa argued that the matter was moot and did not require the court's attention. The court ultimately agreed that the matter should be dismissed





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Sipho Pityana Absa Pretoria High Court Board Removal Unlawful Removal Informal Process Prudential Authority

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