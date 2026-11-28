Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute to give Stellenbosch FC a 1-0 Betway Premiership victory over TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba proved the difference at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night, clinical in the 62nd minute to hand Stellenbosch FC a narrow 1-0 Betway Premiership victory over TS Galaxy.

The 26-year-old attacker made no mistake when substitute Kazeem Adeyanju picked him out inside the final half-hour, tucking away his sixth goal of the season to separate two sides who had spent much of the evening cancelling each other out.

Also read Overton takes 5-12 as England thrash Australia in third T20

Kwayiba Goal Decisive Match Outcome

Both defences stayed disciplined throughout a sluggish first 45 minutes, restricting attacks to speculative efforts and leaving goalkeepers Nathan Garrow and Sipho Maseti with just a single routine save each before halftime.

Stellenbosch FC gradually pushed the Mpumalanga visitors deeper into their own half until Adeyanju unlocked the backline for Kwayiba to finish, securing all three points in a tightly contested affair.

Advertisement

Stellenbosch FC Lifted To Seventh Position

The three points lift Stellies into seventh on the Betway Premiership log and offer an immediate response to their recent Carling Knockout elimination.

Hunt's side now have a quick opportunity to settle scores with Orlando Pirates, the team that ended their cup campaign last week, when they travel to Soweto on December 8.

TS Galaxy Winless Run Stretches To Six Matches

The defeat keeps TS Galaxy anchored in 13th place and stretches their winless run to six matches across all competitions.

Coach Admir Adzem is still waiting for his first victory at the club ahead of a crucial home fixture against Richards Bay on December 6.