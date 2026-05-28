Sinner's Winning Streak Ends in Shocking French Open Collapse Due to Heat

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's 30-match winning run ended abruptly at the French Open as he lost in five sets to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, succumbing to dehydration and extreme heat after leading two sets to love.

Jannik Sinner 's remarkable 30-match winning streak came to a sudden and dramatic end at the French Open on Thursday, as the world number one succumbed to extreme heat conditions in a five-set second-round defeat to Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo .

The Italian, who arrived at Roland Garros as the overwhelming favorite following a dominant clay-court season, appeared to be in complete control after winning the first two sets and building a 5-1 lead in the third. However, as temperatures soared above 30 degrees Celsius during a record-breaking heatwave in France, Sinner began to show signs of distress, complaining of dehydration, dizziness, and nausea.

His game unraveled rapidly, allowing Cerundolo to stage an improbable comeback and clinch a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory. The loss marks Sinner's earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the same tournament two years ago and raises questions about his ability to perform under physically demanding conditions. Sinner's collapse was particularly shocking given his recent form.

He had won all three clay-court Masters 1000 titles this season-Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome-and his odds of completing a career Grand Slam had been boosted by the absence of his injured rival Carlos Alcaraz. Against Cerundolo, who had only two previous Grand Slam match wins to his name, Sinner seemed poised for another routine victory. But the physical toll of the heat became evident early in the third set.

After taking a medical timeout while serving for the match at 5-4, 0-40, he returned to the court but was a shadow of his former self. Cerundolo seized the opportunity, winning 18 consecutive points and breaking Sinner three times to steal the set. The momentum completely shifted, and Sinner, hunched over and seeking shade between points, could not recover his rhythm.

He managed to create break points in the fourth set but failed to convert, and Cerundolo surged ahead, breaking twice to take the set and force a decider. In the final set, the Argentine continued his relentless assault, breaking Sinner twice more to seal the biggest win of his career. Cerundolo, who hails from Buenos Aires and is ranked 56th in the world, showed remarkable composure and resilience throughout the match.

He acknowledged the role of luck in his victory, expressing sympathy for Sinner's struggles. I think I was a little bit lucky, he said. I feel sorry for him. He was deserving to win and then I don't know what happened to him.

Maybe cramping, maybe the pressure, but I hope he recovers. Sinner, the runner-up at Roland Garros last year after holding three championship points against Alcaraz, now faces another bitter disappointment. The loss also ends his bid to become the first Italian man to win the French Open in nearly a century. Cerundolo advances to face either Martin Landaluce or Vit Kopriva in the third round, while Sinner will have to regroup for the upcoming grass-court season.

The match serves as a stark reminder of the physical challenges posed by extreme heat in tennis, and it underscores the fine margins that separate victory from defeat at the highest level





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Jannik Sinner French Open Heat Exhaustion Juan Manuel Cerundolo Comeback

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